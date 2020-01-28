CLARKSVILLE — Riley Nunn scored a game-high 19 points to lead Henryville past host Clarksville 54-36 Tuesday night.
Allison Horn added 13 for the Hornets, who led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Generals 12-2 in the second to take a 22-8 lead into the locker room at halftime. Henryville added to its advantage in the third quarter, outpointing Clarksville 15-11.
The Hornets sealed the game at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Mackenzie Spalding scored 15 points to pace the Generals while Jasmine Walker added 13.
Clarksville (3-17) plays at Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Hornets (8-12), meanwhile, host Eastern at the same time.
HENRYVILLE 54, CLARKSVILLE 36
Henryville 10 12 15 17 — 54
Clarksville 6 2 11 17 — 36
Henryville (8-12): Riley Nunn 19, Allison Horn 13, Callie DeVore 9, Avery King 5, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 4, Anna Knecht 2, Esmeralda Ruiz 2.
Clarksville (3-17): Mackenzie Spalding 15, Jasmine Walker 13, Shaelin Bruner 2, Emma Winsor 2, Kylie Perez 2, Myah Bagshaw 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (King); Clarksville 1 (Spalding).
WOLFPACK RALLIES PAST PIONEERS
MARENGO — A huge second half propelled Crawford County past visiting Providence 52-39 Tuesday night in a preview of a first-round sectional matchup.
The Pioneers led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 14-8 at halftime. The Wolfpack, though, outpointed Providence 45-25 after intermission.
Treasure Nickelson led the charge for Crawford County in the second half, scoring 14 of her team-high 18 in the final two quarters.
Natalie Boesing scored a game-high 31 points, but she was only one of three Pioneers to score.
The same two teams again will meet at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A Providence Sectional. Before that, though, the Pioneers (11-11) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 52, PROVIDENCE 39
Providence 12 2 12 13 — 39
Crawford County 4 4 22 23 — 52
Providence (11-11): Natalie Boesing 31, Brigid Welch 5, Lauren Castleberry 3.
Crawford County (17-5): Nickelson 17, Harbaugh 12, Fraime 4, Elliott 5, Ashley 2, Statemen 8, Schigar 4.
3-point field goals: Providence 1 (Castleberry); Crawford County 4 (Harbaugh 2, Elliott, Stateman).
SENATORS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — A huge second period propelled West Washington past host Borden 61-34 Tuesday night.
The Senators led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Braves 22-1 in the second frame. West Washington cruised from there.
“We got punched in the mouth in the second quarter and we didn’t respond,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We lacked toughness tonight and they outplayed us in every aspect of the game. We gave a very disappointing effort tonight.”
Kaylie Magallanes tallied 12 points, but she was the lone Brave in double figures.
Borden (10-11) hosts Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 61, BORDEN 34
West Washington 14 22 15 10 — 61
Borden 13 1 12 8 — 34
West Washington (11-11): Russell 12, Stice 12, K. Keltner 10, Griffitts 10, L. Keltner 9, Brown 5.
Borden (10-11): Kaylie Magallanes 12, Dayton Nale 4, Delaney Smith 3, Kaela Rose 3, Caitlyn Cook 3, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 2, Hailey Hurst 2.
3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Stice 3, Russell 2, Brown); Borden 3 (Knight, Cook, Smith).
PANTHERS TOP HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Jennings County spoiled Floyd Central’s Senior Night with a 47-42 Hoosier Hills Conference triumph Tuesday night.
The Highlanders (5-16, 0-7) play at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WARRIORETTES DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg outscored Jeffersonville 14-4 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 54-34 victory Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (13-10) face Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
