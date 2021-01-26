HENRYVILLE — Riley Nunn netted a game-high 25 points to lead host Henryville to a 46-38 victory over visiting Clarksville on Tuesday night.
The senior guard hit five 3-pointers for the Hornets, who nailed six as a team.
The two teams were tied at 8 at the end of the first quarter before Henryville outscored the Generals 14-4 in the second period behind Nunn's long-range shooting to take a 22-12 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Hornets increased their lead to 35-23 by the end of the third quarter before holding off Clarksville in the final frame.
Avery King added seven points for Henryville, which won for the sixth time in seven games.
Senior center Jasmine Walker tallied a team-high 16 points for the Generals (6-14), who host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night while the Hornets (7-11) close their regular season at Eastern at the same time.
.
HENRYVILLE 46, CLARKSVILLE 38
Clarksville 8 4 11 14 — 38
Henryville 8 14 13 11 — 46
Clarksville (6-14): Dahja Gaines 4, Myah Bagshaw 4, Carlye Nixe 6, Kylie Perez 4, Nahriel Gaines 3, Jasmine Walker 16.
Henryville (8-11): Avery King 7, Anna Knecht 5, Riley Nunn 25, Dilyn Roberts 3, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 4, Alli Thompson 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines); Henryville 6 (Nunn 5, King).
.
RED DEVILS RALLY TO BEAT SCOTTSBURG
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Jeffersonville outscored Scottsburg 32-26 in the second half to rally for a 55-51 win Tuesday night.
The Red Devils led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriorettes outscored them 12-9 in the second period to take a 25-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Jeff outpointed Scottsburg 20-12 in the third quarter before holding off the hosts in the final frame.
Aija Estes scored 16 points to lead three in double digits for the Red Devils. Sophia Reese added 15 and Tatum McFarland 11 for Jeff (6-11), which is idle until it faces the Bedford North Lawrence-New Albany winner next Friday night in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional semifinals.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 55, SCOTTSBURG 51
Jeffersonville 14 9 20 12 — 55
Scottsburg 13 12 12 14 — 51
Jeffersonville (6-11): Sophia Reese 15, Elle Marble 5, Aija Estes 16, Bailey Gibson 1, Tatum McFarland 11, LaQaya Gold 2, Laura Gillenwater 3, Myah Johnson 2.
Scottsburg (8-13): Zoe Zellers 12, Carrie Hilen 11, Hannah Stutsman 8, Allison McGlothin 8, Kady Clancy 7, Haley Thomas 1, Allyson Barger 2, Abbey Martin 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Reese 2, Gillenwater, Marble, McFarland); Scottsburg 4 (Hilen 2, Stutsman 2).
.
SENATORS OUTLAST BRAVES
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington outlasted Borden 35-33 in double overtime Tuesday night.
The Braves led 21-15 heading into the fourth quarter before the Senators rallied to tie the game by the end of regulation. Both teams tallied two points in the first overtime before West Washington outpointed the visitors 4-2 in the second extra session.
"We executed poorly in the last couple of minutes of the fourth quarter to allow them back in the game," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "We have to be mentally-tougher to close out games."
Emily Cissell scored 12 points to pace the Braves while Kaylie Magallanes added eight.
Borden (11-7) is scheduled to visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
WEST WASHINGTON 35, BORDEN 33 (2OTs)
Borden 8 7 6 8 2 2 — 33
West Wash 4 7 4 14 2 4 — 35
Borden (11-7): Kaela Rose 5, Caitlyn Cook 5, Grace Hall 2, Emily Cissell 12, Claire Hall 1, Kaylie Magallanes 8.
West Washington (5-14): ShelbyGriffitts 18, Madison Brown 2, Mackenzie Brown 9, Riley Hall 6.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Cissell 2, Cook); West Washington 2 (Griffitts 2).
.
PANTHERS CLIP FLOYD
NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central fell into an early hole and couldn't recover as host Jennings County downed the Highlanders 55-25 Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Floyd 18-9 in the second period to take a 25-9 lead into halftime. Jennings then outpointed the Highlanders 39-16 in the second half.
Keegan Kaiser scored eight points to pace Floyd Central (6-14, 0-7), which is scheduled to host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 55, FLOYD CENTRAL 25
Floyd Central 0 9 9 7 — 25
Jennings County 7 18 11 19 — 55
Floyd Central (6-14, 0-7): Keegan Kaiser 8, Grace Suer 5, Mandy Hess 7, Madi Wood 3, C.J. Celichowski 2.
Jennings County (14-6, 5-2): Juliann Woodward 22, Addyson Kent 12, Kali Thompson 6, Lily Ernstes 2, Charlee Barlow 2, Alivia Elmore 5, Megan Vogel 6.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Hess, Suer, Wood); Jennings County 6 (Kent 4, Thompson 2).
.
PIONEERS EDGE WOLFPACK
CLARKSVILLE — Providence held off visiting Crawford County for a 25-24 triumph Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter before the Wolfpack pulled within three (11-8) by halftime. Crawford cut it to 13-12 by the end of the third period before the two teams tallied 12 points apiece in the final frame.
Freshman Sydney Waldron netted nine points to pace Providence while Hailey Crisp added six.
The Pioneers (6-14) visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 25, CRAWFORD COUNTY 24
Crawford County 2 6 4 12 — 24
Providence 9 2 2 12 — 25
Crawford County (7-13): Sarah Stutzman 16, J. Mauck 5, G. Dennis 1, N. Stroud 2.
Providence (6-14): Lilly Kaiser 5, Sydney Waldron 9, Lillie Weber 3, Maci Hoskins 2, Hailey Crisp 6.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 1 (Mauck); Providence 2 (Waldron, Weber).
.
HILLTOPPERS TOP WARRIORS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial clipped Christian Academy 35-21 Tuesday night.
The Warriors (1-19) close out their regular season at noon Saturday at Crothersville.
