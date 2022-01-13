NEW ALBANY — Ashlin Owen and Leah Stevens combined for 29 points to lead host Christian Academy to a 42-24 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday night (a.k.a. the Warriors’ Senior Night).
Owen finished with 15, 10 in the first half, while Stevens netted 14, 12 in the second and third periods, for CAI, which led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-7 at halftime.
Dahja Gaines netted eight points to pace the Generals (3-16), who next visit Shawe Memorial at noon Jan. 22.
Meanwhile the Warriors (6-10) are scheduled to host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 42, CLARKSVILLE 24
Clarksville 4 3 9 8 — 24
Chr. Academy 14 12 12 4 — 42
Clarksville (3-16): Dahja Gaines 8, Courtney Austin 5, Carlye Nixe 6, Alyssa Leezer 2, Julia Perissi 3.
CAI (6-10): Ashlin Owen 15, Leah Stevens 14, Brooklyn Shields 5, Lilly Yates 8.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Austin); CAI 0.
BRAVES BEAT BULLDOGS
BORDEN — Paige Robinson’s late field goal capped a furious comeback and lifted Borden to a 43-42 victory over visiting Orleans on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime before the Braves battled back. Borden outscored Orleans 16-12 in the third to take a two-point lead (29-27) heading into the final frame.
“I felt like Orleans outplayed us for the majority of the game, but we fought back from eight down with a minute to go,” Braves head coach Matt Vick said. “When we got the ball at the end, Paige made a great drive to the basket for the game-winning bucket.”
Robinson and Emily Cissell scored a game-best 14 points apiece while Gabby Thomas added eight for Borden (10-7), which is scheduled to visit South Central at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BORDEN 43, ORLEANS 42
Orleans 8 7 12 15 — 42
Borden 7 6 16 14 — 43
Borden (10-7): Hannah Peine 5, Gabby Thomas 8, Paige Robinson 14, Emily Cissell 14, Claire Hall 2.
Orleans (4-15): Hughett 2, Abel 8, King 3, Knight 9, Dewitt 11, Cline 4, Underwood 1, Salmon 4.
3-point field goals: Orleans 2 (Dewitt 2); Borden 3 (Peine, Cissell 2).
EAGLES ROLL OVER ROCK CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 1 Lanesville started fast and cruised to a 58-18 win at Rock Creek on Thursday night.
The Eagles led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, 32-7 at halftime and 47-10 at the conclusion of the third period.
Jayli Smith scored seven points to lead the Lions while Nevaeh McWilliams added five.
Rock Creek (7-8) is scheduled to host Louisville Portland Christian at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
Meanwhile Lanesville (19-1) is scheduled to visit Eastern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
