VEVAY — Visiting Providence kept it close early, but Class 2A No. 12 Switzerland County eventually pulled away for a 38-17 victory Tuesday afternoon.
The Pacers led just 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Pioneers 28-8 the rest of the way.
Senior Lauren Castleberry and freshman Paris Harrod had six points apiece to pace Providence (1-8), which will face Indianapolis Scecina at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Crothersville Tournament. If the Pioneers win that game they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. If they lose they'll tip off at 6 p.m.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 38, PROVIDENCE 17
Providence 9 1 3 4 — 17
Switzerland Co. 10 6 13 9 — 38
Providence (1-8): Lilly Kaiser 2, Kate Weber 2, Sydney Waldron 1, Paris Harrod 6, Lauren Castleberry 6.
Switzerland County (8-1): Keirstan Oeffinger 5, Maddie Duvall 11, Jessie Duvall 12, Allena Weaver 2, Gracie White 5, Hannah Hayes 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 3 (Castleberry 2, Harrod); Switzerland County 4 (Duvall 3, Oeffinger).
LADY CATS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — North Harrison built a 32-14 lead, then held off host Floyd Central for a 58-40 victory Tuesday night in the Knobs.
After trailing by 18 at halftime, the Highlanders outscored the Lady Cats 20-15 in the third quarter to get within 13. North Harrison, however, outpointed Floyd 11-6 in the final frame for the victory.
Diana Burgher scored a career-high 31 points — 15 in the first half, 16 in the second — while Ali Saunders added 15 for the Lady Cats.
Keegan Kaiser and Grace Suer scored 13 points apiece to pace the Highlanders while Kendall Brown contributed 12.
Floyd Central (3-7) is slated to visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
NORTH HARRISON 58, FLOYD CENTRAL 40
North Harrison 16 16 15 11 — 58
Floyd Central 5 9 20 6 — 40
North Harrison (6-3): Ali Saunders 15, Diana Burgher 31, Molly Coomer 4, Skylie Burns 5, Sydney Smith 1, Kyra Case 2.
Floyd Central (3-7): Keegan Kaiser 13, Kendall Brown 12, Grace Suer 13, Madi Wood 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 2 (Burns, Saunders); Floyd Central 2 (Brown, Kaiser).
