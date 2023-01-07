 Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers down Generals for 'Town' title

cpg1.jpg

Clarksville’s Dahja Gaines drives to the basket during the Generals’ 61-27 loss at Providence on Friday night.

CLARKSVILLE — Providence outscored Clarksville 37-11 in the second half to pull away for a 61-27 triumph in the annual “Town Championship” game Friday night at the Larkin Center.

The Pioneers led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 24-16 at the break before outscoring the Generals 18-4 in the third period and 19-7 in the final frame.

Providence’s Lillie Weber scored a game-high 15 points to earn MVP honors for the second straight year.

Freshman Avery Smith added 13 points and Livy Theobald nine for the Pioneers (10-5), who will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Dahja Gaines scored a team-high 14 for Clarksville (3-14), which will visit New Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

LWeber.jpg

Lillie Weber 

.

PROVIDENCE 61, CLARKSVILLE 27

Clarksville   7   9   4   7 — 27

Providence 11 13 18 19 — 61

Clarksville (3-14): Courtney Austin 3, Kenzie Alexander 2, Dahja Gaines 14, Julia Perissi 3, Kaylin Lemke 3, Jayonna Shirley 2.

Providence (10-5): Kaia Kailer 5, Kate Weber 3, Valeria Mungia 2, Lillie Weber 15, Kamden Pierce 2, Addison Smith 4, Livy Theobald 9, Grace Denis 8, Avery Smith 13.

3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Austin, Perissi); Providence 7 (L. Weber 3, Denis 2, Kailer, K. Weber).

.

ROCK CREEK ROLLS TO WIN

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock Creek rolled to a 59-25 triumph at Irvington Prep on Friday night.

The Lions led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, 34-11 at halftime and 52-21 through three periods on the way to victory.

Kelis Dansby tallied a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced attack for Creek, which also received nine from Nevaeh McWilliams.

The Lions (13-3) will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

.

ROCK CREEK 59, IRVINGTON PREP 25

Rock Creek 21 13  18  7 — 59

Irvington     6   5   10  4 — 25

Rock Creek (13-3): Maddie Clark 3, Rylan Byars 8, Chloe Carter 7, Ahleeyah Brown 7, Kelis Dansby 15, Ryleigh Newton 4, Nevaeh McWilliams 9, Sierra Alcorta 2, Jayli Smith 4.

Irvington Prep (1-4): D. Laster 25.

3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Dansby 2, Clark, Carter, McWilliams), Irvington Prep 0.

