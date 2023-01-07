GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers down Generals for 'Town' title

CLARKSVILLE — Providence outscored Clarksville 37-11 in the second half to pull away for a 61-27 triumph in the annual “Town Championship” game Friday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and 24-16 at the break before outscoring the Generals 18-4 in the third period and 19-7 in the final frame.
Providence’s Lillie Weber scored a game-high 15 points to earn MVP honors for the second straight year.
Freshman Avery Smith added 13 points and Livy Theobald nine for the Pioneers (10-5), who will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Dahja Gaines scored a team-high 14 for Clarksville (3-14), which will visit New Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
PROVIDENCE 61, CLARKSVILLE 27
Clarksville 7 9 4 7 — 27
Providence 11 13 18 19 — 61
Clarksville (3-14): Courtney Austin 3, Kenzie Alexander 2, Dahja Gaines 14, Julia Perissi 3, Kaylin Lemke 3, Jayonna Shirley 2.
Providence (10-5): Kaia Kailer 5, Kate Weber 3, Valeria Mungia 2, Lillie Weber 15, Kamden Pierce 2, Addison Smith 4, Livy Theobald 9, Grace Denis 8, Avery Smith 13.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Austin, Perissi); Providence 7 (L. Weber 3, Denis 2, Kailer, K. Weber).
ROCK CREEK ROLLS TO WIN
INDIANAPOLIS — Rock Creek rolled to a 59-25 triumph at Irvington Prep on Friday night.
The Lions led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter, 34-11 at halftime and 52-21 through three periods on the way to victory.
Kelis Dansby tallied a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced attack for Creek, which also received nine from Nevaeh McWilliams.
The Lions (13-3) will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
ROCK CREEK 59, IRVINGTON PREP 25
Rock Creek 21 13 18 7 — 59
Irvington 6 5 10 4 — 25
Rock Creek (13-3): Maddie Clark 3, Rylan Byars 8, Chloe Carter 7, Ahleeyah Brown 7, Kelis Dansby 15, Ryleigh Newton 4, Nevaeh McWilliams 9, Sierra Alcorta 2, Jayli Smith 4.
Irvington Prep (1-4): D. Laster 25.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Dansby 2, Clark, Carter, McWilliams), Irvington Prep 0.