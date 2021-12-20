CLARKSVILLE — Behind an unselfish effort, host Providence ended a four-game losing streak with a 47-33 victory over visiting Southwestern on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-19 at halftime before taking control in the third period, when they outscored the Rebels 16-5.
Grace Denis tallied 12 points to pace Providence's balanced attack. Erica Voelker added 11 while Lillie Weber added nine and Kate Weber 8 for the Pioneers, who had 15 assists on their 16 field goals. Additionally, Kate Weber finished with eight steals and five assists while Lillie Weber recorded five rebounds and three assists.
Southwestern (3-10) will next host Clarksville at 6 p.m. Tuesday night while Providence (3-10) will visit Brebeuf a half hour later.
PROVIDENCE 47, SOUTHWESTERN 33
Southwestern 11 8 5 9 — 33
Providence 14 10 16 7 — 47
Southwestern (3-10): Mefford 2, Fulton 5, E. Long 18, Vilchis 2, Tankersly 3, Hardy 3.
Providence (3-10): Anna Rodewig 2, Kate Weber 8, Erica Voelker 11, Kate Simmons 5, Lillie Weber 9, Grace Denis 12.
3-point field goals: Southwestern 2 (Hardy, Tankersly); Providence 10 (Denis 3, Voelker 3, K. Weber 2, L. Weber 2).
DRAGONS HOLD OFF BRAVES
BROWNSTOWN — Visiting Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek outlasted Brownstown Central 38-35 Saturday afternoon in a key Mid-Southern Conference clash.
The Dragons (13-1, 5-0) will be back in action at 2 p.m. Dec. 28, when they face Hammond Morton in Hoops 4 Pink Tournament at Hammond Noll.
HORNETS CLIP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Henryville ended a five-game losing streak with a 45-33 win at South Central on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-7) host Dugger union at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
BRAVES BEAT INDIANS
MILAN — Borden beat host Milan 57-43 Saturday afternoon.
The Braves (8-4) visit Perry Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
LIONS EDGE HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Salem edged Floyd Central 44-42 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (3-9) visit North Harrison at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
EAGLES CORRAL MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Class A No. 3 Lanesville rolled to a 67-22 win at New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs (5-8, 0-2) are idle until they visit Hauser on Dec. 30.
