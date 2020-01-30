CLARKSVILLE — Providence’s four seniors combined for 40 points to lead the host Pioneers past Floyd Central 43-32 on Thursday night (a.k.a. Senior Night).
Senior forward Natalie Boesing led the way for the winners, tallying a game-high 21 points. Maggie Purichia added 10 points, on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers, while fellow seniors Brigid Welch (seven) and Kaylee Kaiser (two) combined for nine.
“We are very excited to get another win over our rivals. I’m super proud of our kids and how hard they played,” Providence coach Brad Burden said.
Keegan Kaiser led the Highlanders with 12 points while Sophia Gasaway added eight.
The Pioneers (12-11) next host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A Providence Sectional. That same night, and same time, Floyd Central (5-17) will face Jeffersonville in the first round of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
PROVIDENCE 43, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Floyd Central 6 7 10 9—32
Providence 6 14 12 11—43
Floyd Central (5-17): Kalissa Fosskuhl 7, Sophia Gasaway 8, Keegan Kaiser 12, Kendall Brown 3, Callie Jo Celichowski 2.
Providence (12-11): Kaylee Kaiser 2, Natalie Boesing 21, Maggie Purichia 10, Brigid Welch 7, Lauren Castleberry 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Fosskuhl 2, Gasaway 2, Brown, Kaiser); Providence 4 (Purichia 3, Castleberry).
PIRATES DOWN GENERALS
CHARLESTOWN — Skylar Cochran and Demaria King scored 15 points apiece off the bench to lead Charlestown to a 70-11 victory over visiting Clarksville in a Thursday night Mid-Southern Conference game.
Jackie Biscardi and Peyton Crace added 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Pirates, who led 18-4 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Generals 23-0 in the second to take a 41-4 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Mackenzie Spalding scored six points to lead the Generals (3-18), who close out their regular season at South Central at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile the Pirates (13-10) next host North Harrison at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
CHARLESTOWN 70, CLARKSVILLE 11
Clarksville 4 0 2 5—11
Charlestown 18 23 12 17—70
Clarksville (3-18): Shaelin Bruner 2, Kylie Perez 3, Mackenzie Spalding 6.
Charlestown (13-10): Karston Watson 2, Peyton Crace 13, Jackie Biscardi 14, Andrea McCoy 2, Ashleigh Smith 2, Laney Hawkins 5, Skylar Cochran 15, Demaria King 15, Lanae Crowe 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Perez); Charlestown 9 (Cochran 5, Biscardi 2, Crace, Hawkins).
MUSKETEERS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Eastern built an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 59-22 victory at Henryville on Thursday night.
The Musketeers led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter before extending their lead to 27-12 by halftime. Eastern outscored the Hornets 32-10 in the second half.
Isabell Claywell scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Musketeers (15-8), who next face Austin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Class 2A Providence Sectional.
Allison Horn scored nine points to pace Henryville (8-13), which will face the Eastern-Austin winner at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the Providence Sectional semifinals.
EASTERN 59, HENRYVILLE 22
Eastern 18 9 18 14—59
Henryville 8 4 7 3—22
Eastern (15-8): Claywell 17, Sill 7, Graves 7, Crumpton 6, Patton 5, Sowder 5, Jeter 5, Drury 2, McKinley 2, Casey 2, Lewellen 1.
Henryville (8-13): Allison Horn 9, Kaitlyn D’Angelo 4, Callie Devore 4, Riley Nunn 3, Roberts 1, Esmeralda Ruiz 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 8 (Claywell 5, Patton, Sowder, Sill); Henryville 0.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Class A No. 10 Springs Valley built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 55-42 triumph at Borden on Thursday night.
The Blackhawks led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Braves 15-7 in the second to take a 30-21 lead into the locker room. Borden battled back in the third period, outscoring Springs Valley 9-7. The Blackhawks, however, pulled away in the fourth quarter.
“I really thought our effort was tremendous, but their size gave us fits,” Braves coach Matt Vick said. “We allowed too many offensive rebounds and allowed them to keep the game at a seven- to eight-point gap. Credit to them on making their free throws late in the game.”
Springs Valley went 19 for 29 from the foul line, while Borden was 5 for 12.
Emily Cissell paced the Braves with 14 points, while Grace Hall added eight.
Borden (10-12) next faces the host Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
SPRINGS VALLEY 55, BORDEN 42
Springs Valley 15 15 7 18—55
Borden 14 7 9 12—42
Springs Valley (17-5): McCormick 14, Land 8, Burton 13, Lewis 1, Mahan 1, Gilmore 4, Harford 14
Borden (10-12): Kaylie Magallanes 5, Paige Robinson 4, Grace Hall 8, Emily Cissell 14, Christina Knight 7, Dayton Nale 4
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 4 (Burton 3, McCormick); Borden 3 (Nale, Cissell, Knight).
OWLS OUTLAST BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Seymour downed host New Albany 44-39 in a Hoosier Hills Conference game Thursday night.
The Owls led 19-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 25-22 in the second half.
New Albany (7-14, 3-4) next play the winner between Bedford North Lawrence and Seymour at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional.
REBELS EDGE LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting South Central outlasted Rock Creek 48-44 Thursday night.
The Lions (1-21) next face the winner between Lanesville and Christian Academy at 6 p.m. next Friday in the semifinals of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
