CLARKSVILLE — Lillie Weber scored 14 points to lead Providence to a 34-24 victory over visiting Henryville on Friday night. 

Erica Voelker and Molly Richards added seven points apiece for the Pioneers, who led 8-1 at the end of the first quarter and 19-11 at halftime. 

Freshman Mylee Marcum netted 11 points to pace the Hornets (8-11), who visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

The Pioneers (6-12) visit Crawford County at the same time. 

PROVIDENCE 34, HENRYVILLE 24

Henryville      1     10     8      8 — 24

Providence     8     11     4     11 — 34

     Henryville (8-11): Hillary White 8, Alexis Marion 6, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2, Mylee Marcum 11. 

     Providence (6-12): Kate Weber 2, Anna Rodewig 4, Erica Voelker 7, Lillie Weber 14, Molly Richards 7. 

     3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Marion 2, White); Providence 6 (Weber 3, Richards, Rodewig, Voelker). 

MUSTANGS OUTLAST REBELS

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted South Spencer 56-48 Friday night. 

Kaidin James scored 18 points while Grace Ellison added 12 and Sami Mattingly 10 for the Mustangs (11-8), who will host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. 

