CLARKSVILLE — Lillie Weber scored 14 points to lead Providence to a 34-24 victory over visiting Henryville on Friday night.
Erica Voelker and Molly Richards added seven points apiece for the Pioneers, who led 8-1 at the end of the first quarter and 19-11 at halftime.
Freshman Mylee Marcum netted 11 points to pace the Hornets (8-11), who visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Pioneers (6-12) visit Crawford County at the same time.
.
PROVIDENCE 34, HENRYVILLE 24
Henryville 1 10 8 8 — 24
Providence 8 11 4 11 — 34
Henryville (8-11): Hillary White 8, Alexis Marion 6, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2, Mylee Marcum 11.
Providence (6-12): Kate Weber 2, Anna Rodewig 4, Erica Voelker 7, Lillie Weber 14, Molly Richards 7.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Marion 2, White); Providence 6 (Weber 3, Richards, Rodewig, Voelker).
.
MUSTANGS OUTLAST REBELS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted South Spencer 56-48 Friday night.
Kaidin James scored 18 points while Grace Ellison added 12 and Sami Mattingly 10 for the Mustangs (11-8), who will host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
