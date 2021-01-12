CLARKSVILLE — The Providence girls' basketball team held off visiting New Washington for a 40-36 win Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers outpointed them 10-2 in the second period to take an 18-11 lead into the locker room at halftime. Providence increased its lead to 28-19 by the end of the third before New Wash outscored the hosts 17-12 in the final frame.
Lillie and Kate Weber led a balanced attack by the Pioneers with eight points apiece while Sydney Waldron and Hailey Crisp added seven each.
Senior Adrian Miles tallied 12 points, all in the second half, to lead the Mustangs (5-8), who host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Providence (5-10), meanwhile, will host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 40, NEW WASHINGTON 36
New Washington 9 2 8 17 — 36
Providence 8 10 10 12 — 40
New Washington (5-8): Macy Fields 9, Kaidin James 6, Grace Ellison 2, Emma DeCamp 3, Sami Canter 4, Adrian Miles 12.
Providence (5-10): Lilly Kaiser 2, Kate Weber 8, Sydney Waldron 7, Lillie Weber 8, Maci Hoskins 4, Paris Harrod 4, Hailey Crisp 7.
3-point field goals: New Washington 3 (Miles 2, James); Providence 1 (L. Weber).
DRAGONS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Kynidi Striverson scored 17 points and Marissa Gasaway had a double-double as Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek rallied from a double-digit deficit for a 46-38 win at Madison on Tuesday night.
Striverson also finished with seven rebounds and four steals for the Dragons, who trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter before pulling within three (26-23) by halftime. Creek then outpointed the Cubs 23-12 in the second half for the victory.
In addition to her 14 points and 10 rebounds, Gasaway added a trio of blocks and two steals for the Dragons (15-2), who host 4A No. 2 Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Stars lost at Columbus East on Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 46, MADISON 38
Silver Creek 7 16 13 10 — 46
Madison 20 6 6 6 — 38
Silver Creek (15-2): Kynidi Striverson 17, Jaclyn Emly 4, Marissa Gasaway 14, Alana Striverson 4, Emme Rooney 3, Savannah Kirchgessner 4.
Madison (6-10): Jade Nutley 13, Daesja Jay 5, Bailey Dyer 9, Lundun Perry 6, Jessie Dyer 5.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Emly, K. Striverson); Madison 6 (5-3, Nutley 2, Dyer).
EAGLES OUST HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Austin built a 19-7 halftime lead en route to a 31-23 triumph at Henryville on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter before increasing their lead to 12 by the break. The Hornets rallied in the third quarter, outscoring the visitors 13-3 to get within two (22-20). Austin, though, outscored Henryville 9-3 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Misti Kimberlin scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Eagles (8-8), who host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Meanwhile Riley Nunn netted seven for the Hornets (1-10), who host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
AUSTIN 31, HENRYVILLE 23
Austin 10 9 3 9 — 31
Henryville 3 4 13 3 — 23
Austin (8-8): Kimberlin 18, Furnish 8, Buckel 2, Smith 2, Robbins 1
Henryville (1-10): Nunn 7, White 4, D'Angelo 4, Roberts 3, Ruiz 3, Knecht 2
3-point field goals: Austin 4 (Kimberlin 2, Furnish 2); Henryville 3 (Nunn 1, Roberts 1, White 1)
EASTERN OUTLASTS PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Eastern outscored Charlestown 31-22 in the first and third quarters en route to a 54-47 Mid-Southern Conference win Tuesday night.
The Musketeers outpointed the Pirates 18-15 in the first quarter before Charlestown pulled within two (25-23) at intermission. Eastern, though, took control by outscoring the Pirates 13-7 in the third period.
Shelbi Patton scored a game-high 18 points for the Musketeers, who visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Demaria King netted 14 points to pace the Pirates while freshman Maddie Nipper added 11.
Charlestown (5-5, 1-4) visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
EASTERN 54, CHARLESTOWN 47
Eastern 18 7 13 16 — 54
Charlestown 15 8 7 17 — 47
Eastern (7-6, 3-4): Shelbi Patton 18, McKenna Jeter 10, Kendra Sill 10, Kyia McKinley 9, Ava Sowder 5, Shelby Case 2.
Charlestown (5-5, 1-4): Laney Hawkins 5, Skylar Cochran 8, Maddie Nipper 11, Kennedy Coleman 9, Demaria King 14.
3-point field goals: Eastern 7 (Patton 3, Jeter 2, Sill, Sowder); Charlestown 2 (Hawkins, Nipper).
RED DEVILS FALL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy got off to a fast start, then pulled away in the second half for a 55-34 victory over host Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
The Valkyries led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils got within 24-20 by halftime. In the second half, though, Sacred Heart outscored Jeff 31-14.
Elle Marble and Aija Estes scored eight points apiece to pace the Red Devils (3-9), who are scheduled to visit Charlestown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
SACRED HEART 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 34
Sacred Heart 17 7 15 16 — 55
Jeffersonville 8 12 5 9 — 34
Sacred Heart (3-0): Triniti Ralston 6, Maggie Montano 6, Reagan Bender 8, Josie Gilvin 12, Alex Wolff 5, Olivia Kaufman 9, Aubree Littlejohn 7, Angelina Pelayo 2.
Jeffersonville (3-9): Sophia Reese 2, Elle Marble 8, Aija Estes 8, Tatum McFarland 2, Cadence Singleton 3, Brooklyn Carter 5, Maranda Mason 5, Ny'Anza Palmer 1.
3-point field goals: Sacred Heart 6 (Kaufman 3, Bender, Littlejohn, Montano); Jeffersonville 0.
