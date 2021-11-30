NEW ALBANY — Providence picked up its first win with a 48-22 triumph at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 26-12 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 22-10 after intermission.
Kate Weber and Lillie Weber led a balanced offensive attack for Providence with nine points apiece. Lillie Weber also added six rebounds while Kate Weber dished out three assists for the Pioneers, who tallied 20 steals as a team.
Freshman Molly Richards added eight points and hit two of Providence’s eight 3-pointers.
Lilly Yates scored nine points to pace CAI.
The Pioneers (1-5) will next visit Class 2A No. 8 Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, while the Warriors (2-7) visit Louisville Portland Christian at the same time.
PROVIDENCE 48, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 22
Providence 14 12 11 11 — 48
Chr. Academy 7 5 1 9 — 22
Providence (1-5): Kate Weber 9, Erica Voelker 6, Lillie Weber 9, Molly Richards 8, Isabelle Frey 5, Anna Rodewig 5, Grace Denis 6.
CAI (2-7): Leah Stevens 3, Brooklyn Shields 2, Ashlin Owen 3, Lilly Yates 9, Nicole Tucker 2, Abby Brieschke 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 8 (Denis 2, Ricahrds 2, Frey, Rodewig, K. Weber, L. Weber); CAI 1 (Brieschke).
BRAVES EDGE MUSTANGS
BORDEN — Host Borden held off New Washington for a 56-52 Southern Athletic Conference victory Tuesday night.
The Braves and Mustangs were tied 21-all at halftime before Borden outscored New Wash 19-11 in the third quarter. The Mustangs then outpointed the hosts 20-16 in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
"We handled some of their runs, and we had some players step up for us tonight. Very proud of our girls for their effort tonight," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Braves (5-2, 2-0) while freshman Hannah Peine added 12.
Kaidin James led three in double digits with 15 points for New Wash (3-4, 0-1). Macy Fields added 13 and Grace Ellison tallied 10 for the Mustangs, who will host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Borden, meanwhile, is idle until it hosts Class A No. 1 Lanesville next Thursday night.
BORDEN 56, NEW WASHINGTON 52
New Wash 6 15 11 20 — 52
Borden 15 6 19 16 — 56
New Washington (3-4, 0-1): Macy Fields 13, Kaidin James 15, Grace Ellison 10, Emma DeCamp 3, Olivia Lawrence 2, Haylie Spear 9.
Borden (5-2, 2-0): Hannah Peine 12, Gabby Thomas 4, Caitlyn Cook 8, Paige Robinson 6, Emily Cissell 20, Claire Hall 6.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Ellison 3, Fields, Spear); Borden 7 (Cissell 4, Cook 2, Peine).
LIONS EDGE AMAZONS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek outlasted Louisville Collegiate 39-36 Tuesday night.
Freshmen Nevaeh McWilliams (11), Ryleigh Newton (nine) and Rylan Byars (eight) combined for 28 points while Sierra Alcorta added six.
Jayli Smith snared eight rebounds for the Lions (5-2), who are off to their best start in recent memory.
Rock Creek will next visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
