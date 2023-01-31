GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers rally past Eastern

Weather Alert

...A Few Slick Spots For The Morning Commute... Light wintry precipitation ended overnight, however a few slick spots may remain through the morning commute. Please use caution and allow extra time if you plan to travel this morning. Slick spots will be most likely on untreated roadways, especially on elevated surfaces and overpasses. Temperatures will remain below freezing until early afternoon when values rise above freezing for a few hours.