GIRLS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers rally past Eastern

AUSTIN — Behind its dogged defense, and some torrid 3-point shooting in the second period, Providence picked up its first postseason win in five years Tuesday night.
The Pioneers rallied from an early double-digit deficit for a 56-39 victory over Eastern in a first-round game of the Class 2A Austin Sectional.
“In our four years we’ve never beaten Eastern and this year we had a good idea (we could). We knew we were going to come out and win,” Providence senior forward senior Lillie Weber said. “There was no, ‘I believe we will win.’ It was, ‘I know we will win.’”
The victory not only ended the Pioneers’ seven-game losing streak to the Musketeers, but it also was the first sectional triumph for the team’s two seniors — Weber and her cousin Kate.
“It’s a really special experience. It really bonded our team even closer than we already were,” Kate Weber, a 5-foot-3 guard, said. “Now we’re just looking forward to the next game.”
Providence (15-8) will play Brownstown Central (17-7) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal. The winners of tonight’s other first-round games will face off in the second semi at 7:30 p.m. The final is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night.
After one quarter Tuesday night, however, it looked like the Pioneers were a long way from the sectional semis as Eastern led 13-3 after the opening eight minutes.
“Eastern did a good job out of the gate defensively and really the flow of the game was fine, it was just they came out and hit shots and we didn’t hit some open shots. So I think that was the disparity,” Providence head coach Brad Burden said, before adding. “And then, after 15 years you’d think I would freaking learn. We try to game plan for certain things, and it’s just not who we are. We’re just freaking rabid dogs. We got down and it was like, ‘Now we just go be rabid dogs.’ And that’s when we flipped it.”
It didn’t hurt that the Pioneers got red-hot from the outside. They hit five of their six 3-pointers in the second period, when they outscored the Musketeers 21-8.
“We had kids step up off the bench and provide sparks for us,” Burden said. “(Freshmen) Kamden Pierce and Kaia Kailer both stepped up, and Grace Denis hit some big 3s. When you get good bench play like that (it helps).”
Denis hit three 3-pointers in the quarter. Her final one, which she banked in from the top of the key just before the halftime buzzer, put Providence up 24-21 at the break.
“She just hit some big shots and helped our team come back,” Lillie Weber said of Denis.
Lillie Weber and Pierce also hit shots from long range in the period.
“We just had the right people taking them,” Burden said. “In the first quarter we had the right people taking them too, they just didn’t fall.”
The Pioneers were able to maintain their lead in the third quarter before outscoring Eastern 21-10 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
A big key for Providence was its defense, which included a press and a scrambling 2-3 zone that tried to neutralize Eastern senior standout Kyia McKinley.
“It’s just all about speed and anticipation,” Burden said. “We don’t have the size to just go and matchup with people man-to-man. So we’ve got to play gaps. We’re almost like a Cover 2 defense in football. We're just waiting for the quarterback to make a bad decision and pick it off.”
Freshman guard Addison Smith scored a game-high 18 points, 15 in the second half, and also had countless deflections on the defensive end. Classmate Livy Theobald added 11 points while Denis netted nine.
“Molly Richards and Livy Theobald were everywhere defensively, along with Kate Weber,” Burden said. “Then Addie was able to get free. Lillie Weber didn’t have her normal game offensively, she didn’t get the shots she normally gets to fall, but she went to battle down there with a much bigger player and came up with some big, huge rebounds for us. Just across the board everybody stepped up.
“That was the most complete team-game we’ve had.”
And that was without Smith’s twin sister, Avery. The 5-8 forward, the Pioneers’ leading rebounder and third-leading scorer, missed her second consecutive game after suffering a concussion last week.
“Hopefully things go well for her and we see her back this weekend,” Burden said.
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round game
PROVIDENCE 56, EASTERN 39
Eastern 13 8 9 10 — 39
Providence 3 21 11 21 — 56
Eastern (10-13): Elizabeth Trueblood 5, Ava Sowder 6, Madeline Lewellen 10, Kyia McKinley 12, Kaylee McKinley 4, Anna Trueblood 2.
Providence (15-8): Kaia Kailer 5, Kate Weber 1, Lillie Weber 4, Kamden Pierce 3, Molly Richards 5, Addison Smith 18, Livy Theobald 11, Grace Denis 9.
3-point field goals: Eastern 3 (Lewellen 2, E. Trueblood); Providence 6 (Denis 3, Pierce, Smith, L. Weber).
CLASS 2A AUSTIN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Providence 56, Eastern 39 Tuesday
Game 2: Henryville (6-16) vs. Southwestern (8-15), 6 p.m. Wednesday night
Game 3: Clarksville (5-17) at Austin (14-9), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night
Game 4: Providence (15-8) vs. Brownstown Central (17-7), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m. Saturday
BORDEN SECTIONAL POSTPONED A DAY
The first-round games scheduled for Tuesday night in the Class A Borden Sectional were postponed to tonight due to inclement weather.
So that means West Washington will face South Central at 6 p.m. in the first game with Christian Academy and Rock Creek to follow around 7:30 p.m.
The updated schedule is listed below.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: West Washington (7-14) vs. South Central (2-20), 6 p.m. Wednesday night
Game 2: CAI (9-13) vs. Rock Creek (14-6), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Borden (16-6), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Lanesville (22-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
BNL SECTIONAL PUSHED BACK A DAY
The start of the Class 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional was pushed back a day by inclement weather.
So that means Jennings County will face the host Stars at 7 p.m. tonight in the first first-round game.
That also means the other first-round games originally scheduled for tonight will now be played Thursday. Floyd Central will take on Silver Creek at 6 p.m. that evening with New Albany facing Seymour in the second game around 7:30 p.m.
The updated schedule is listed below.
CLASS 4A BEDFORD NL SECTIONAL
Game 1: Jennings County (16-5) at BNL (20-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday night
Game 2: Floyd Central (10-12) vs. Silver Creek (12-9), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: New Albany (4-19) vs. Seymour (13-9), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Jeffersonville (14-9), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6 (final): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
COUGARS, SHINERS WIN
RISING SUN — Fourth-ranked Trinity Lutheran and the host Shiners each won their first-round games in the Class A Rising Sun Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Cougars clipped Shawe Memorial 51-38 in the first game before the Shiners downed Medora 62-19 in the second contest.
Trinity Lutheran (19-6) will face Crothersville (0-16) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first semifinal of the sectional. Rising Sun (11-11) will take on New Washington (11-11) at around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semi. The winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final.
.
CLASS A RISING SUN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Trinity Lutheran 51, Shawe Memorial 38, Tuesday
Game 2: Rising Sun 62, Medora 19, Tuesday
Game 3: Trinity Lutheran (19-6) vs. Crothersville (0-16), 6 p.m. Friday
Game 4: Rising Sun (11-11) vs. New Washington (11-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Game 5 (final): Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday