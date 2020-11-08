CHARLESTOWN — Skylar Cochran tallied 20 points to lead Charlestown to a 57-45 victory over visiting Madison in the season-opener for both Saturday night.
"It was a great win," Pirates coach Scott Matthews said. "I thought Skylar Cochran played an excellent game."
Charlestown led 24-22 at halftime before outscoring the Cubs 19-10 in the third quarter thanks, in part, to its pressure defense.
Freshmen Kennedy Coleman (13) and Maddie Nipper (nine) combined for 22 points while Demaria King added eight points for the Pirates.
Cochran and King also combined to help slow down Madison senior standout Jade Nutley, who finished with a game-high 21 points.
The only problem for the Pirates was free throw shooting. They were 14 for 28 from the foul line.
Charlestown (1-0) visits North Harrison next Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 57, MADISON 45
Madison 12 10 10 13 — 45
Charlestown 14 11 19 13 — 57
Madison (0-1): Jade Nutley 21, Daesja Jay 5, Casey Dyer 6, Cameron Cahall 5, Breck Ralston 2, Taylor Lynch 6.
Charlestown (1-0): Laney Hawkins 3, Skylar Cochran 20, Maddie Nipper 9, Ashlyn Moore 4, Kennedy Coleman 13, Demaria King 8.
3-point field goals: Madison 4 (Lynch 2, Cahall, Nutley); Charlestown 3 (Cochran 2, Nipper).
KNIGHTS DOWN DEVILS
NEWBURGH — Host Castle outscored Jeffersonville 21-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-38 win Saturday.
After trailing 26-12 at halftime, the Red Devils outscored the Knights 18-11 in the third quarter to get within 37-30 heading into the final frame.
Junior Nevaeh Bates tallied 10 points to pace Jeff, which scored in single digits in three of the four periods. Sophomores Cadence Singleton and Brooklyn Carter added eight and seven points, respectively.
The Red Devils (1-2) next host Jasper at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
CASTLE 58, JEFFERSONVILLE 38
Jeffersonville 6 6 18 8 — 38
Castle 11 15 11 21 — 58
Jeffersonville (1-2): Sophia Reese 3, Nevaeh Bates 10, Aija Estes 2, Bailey Gibson 5, Tatum McFarland 3, Cadence Singleton 8, Brooklyn Carter 7.
Castle (1-0): Jordan Coon 4, Keira Moore 6, Ky Hay Swope 8, Megan Kain 15, Natalie Niehause 11, Devyn Barton 8, Kierstin Niehaus 4, Aleyna Quinn 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Bates, Carter, Gibson, McFarland, Reese); Castle 3 (Kain 2, Moore).
OLYMPIANS TOP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Columbus East outscored Floyd Central 32-8 in the second half en route to a 52-22 Hoosier Hills Conference victory Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians led 20-14 at halftime before opening the game open after intermission.
The Highlanders (1-1, 0-1) host Evansville Harrison next Saturday afternoon.
