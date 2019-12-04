CHARLESTOWN — Demaria King scored a game-high 17 points to lead Charlestown to a 52-40 Mid-Southern Conference victory over visiting Austin on Wednesday night.
Seniors Jackie Biscardi (10), Karston Watson (nine) and Peyton Crace (eight) also combined for 27 points for the Pirates, who built a 33-15 halftime lead en route to their fourth straight win.
“I thought we played real well,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said.
Grace Igleheart tallied 13 points to pace the Eagles (4-5, 1-2).
The Pirates (4-3, 2-2) host another MSC foe, Scottsburg, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 52, AUSTIN 40
Austin 11 4 13 12—40
Charlestown 14 19 11 8—52
Austin (4-5, 1-2): Jalen Coomer 3, Grace Igleheart 13, Misti Kimberlin 9, Sarah Robbins 3, Hannah Beck 6, Ashlynn Satterwhite 6.
Charlestown (4-3, 2-2): Laney Hawkins 6, Skylar Cochran 2, Karston Watson 9, Peyton Crace 8, Jackie Biscardi 10, Demaria King 17.
3-point field goals: Austin 2 (Coomer, Robbins); Charlestown 6 (Biscardi 2, Hawkins 2, Watson 2).
.
DRAGONS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Jaclyn Emly tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Silver Creek to a 78-32 Mid-Southern Conference win at Clarksville on Wednesday night.
Alana Striverson added 17 points, Kynidi Striverson 15 and Emme Rooney 12 for the Dragons, who led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, 33-12 at halftime and 62-16 after the third period.
Jasmine Walker paced the Generals with 15 points.
Silver Creek (6-1, 2-1) plays its third straight MSC game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when it hosts Corydon Central. Clarksville hosts Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 78, CLARKSVILLE 32
Silver Creek 15 18 29 16—78
Clarksville 8 4 4 16—32
Silver Creek (6-1, 2-1): Jaclyn Emly 21, Alana Striverson 17, Kynidi Striverson 15, Emme Rooney 12, Sydney Sierota 8, Olivia Johnston 3, Abby Grimm 2
Clarksville (1-5, 0-3): Jasmine Walker 15, Mackenzie Spalding 5, E. Winsor 4, S. Bruner 4, D. Gaines 2, Kylie Perez 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.