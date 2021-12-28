SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown went 1-1 in Scottsburg's Cheatham Classic on Tuesday.
The Pirates defeated Indianapolis Chatard 63-41 in their first game before falling 37-35 to Lawrenceburg in their second contest.
Against the Trojans, Charlestown ran out to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 22-point triumph.
Kennedy Coleman paced the Pirates with a game-high 20 points, 13 in the second half. Maddie Nipper added 13 while Demaria King tallied 10.
Against the Tigers, Charlestown led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime before Lawrenceburg rallied. The Tigers outscored the Pirates 10-4 in the third period, then held on from there.
King netted a team-best 13 points while Coleman and Tatum McFarland scored eight apiece.
Charlestown (10-4) will play in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Scottsburg.
CHEATHAM CLASSIC
Tuesday at Scottsburg
CHARLESTOWN 63, CHATARD 41
Charlestown 23 13 8 19 — 63
Chatard 11 9 14 7 — 41
Charlestown (10-3): Maddie Nipper 13, Kennedy Coleman 20, Tatum McFarland 2, Demaria King 10, Ashlyn Moore 2, Lienna Blackstone 6.
Chatard (5-7): Johnson 2, Bell 2, Decastro 4, Caskey 7, McGinley 2, Adams 8, Davis 10, Thompson 4, Mohler 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Nipper 3, McFarland 2, Coleman); Chatard 0.
LAWRENCEBURG 37, CHARLESTOWN 35
Charlestown 12 7 4 12 — 35
Lawrenceburg 7 9 10 11 — 37
Charlestown (10-4): Laney Hawkins 2, Nipper 4, Coleman 8, McFarland 8, King 13.
Lawrenceburg (9-5): Cross 13, Clawson 2, White 7, Ferreira 2, Redar 8, Steuer 5.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (McFarland 2); Lawrenceburg 3 (Redar 2, White).
EAGLES BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Austin outscored Borden by 15 points in the first half and rolled to a 59-37 win Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter and 31-16 at the break before outscoring the Braves 28-21 in the second half.
"We got outplayed and out-toughed tonight. We didn't come ready to play and it showed," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell scored a team-high 15 points while Caitlyn Cook added 11 for the Braves (9-6), who next visit Paoli on Jan. 8.
AUSTIN 59, BORDEN 37
Austin 14 17 11 17 — 59
Borden 8 8 9 12 — 37
Austin (5-8): Buckel 8, Lee 3, Hawkins 19, Furnish 15, Hargrave 4, Caudill 1, Baker 7, Bush 2.
Borden (9-6): Hannah Peine 2, Delaney Smith 4, Caitlyn Cook 11, Hailey Hurst 2, Emily Cissell 15, Claire Hall 3.
3-point field goals: Austin 5 (Furnish 3, Hawkins, Lee); Borden 2 (Cook, Cissell).
CRAWFORD HALTS HORNETS' WIN STREAK
HENRYVILLE — Crawford County held host Henryville to four first-half points en route to a 52-20 triumph Tuesday night.
The Wolfpack led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter and 22-4 at the break. The Hornets rallied in the third quarter, tallying 10 points. Crawford extended its lead in the final frame.
Mylee Marcum netted eight points to pace Henryville, which had its three-game win streak snapped in the loss.
The Hornets (5-8) will next visit Crothersville on Jan. 4.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 52, HENRYVILLE 20
Crawford Co. 10 12 14 16 — 52
Henryville 2 2 10 6 — 20
Crawford County (5-10): Morgan Holzbog 3, Riley House 9, Sarah Stutzman 10, Makaylin Sheckells 4, Makaylyn Jenkins 3, Maddyson Sturgeon 4, Jordan Mauck 2, Natalie Stroud 9, Kylie Rickenbaugh 1, Taylor Herbaugh 7.
Henryville (5-8): Hillary White 4, Alexis Marion 6, Mylee Marcum 8, Mary Crick 2.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 6 (Holzbog, House 3, Jenkins, Herbaugh); Henryville 0.
WARRIORS LOSE
LOUISVILLE — Prestonsburg (Ky.) clipped Christian Academy 61-28 in the first round of the Ray Zellar Christmas Classic on Tuesday at Whitefield Academy in Louisville.
The Blackcats led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter, 41-10 at halftime and 56-18 at the conclusion of three periods. The Warriors outscored Prestonsburg 10-5 in the final frame.
Freshman Leah Stevens tallied a team-high 15 points, thanks in large part to four 3-pointers, to lead CAI.
The Warriors (4-9) will face South Central at 5 p.m. this afternoon in the consolation game.
RAY ZELLAR CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Tuesday's first round at Whitefield Academy
PRESTONSBURG (KY.) 61, CAI 28
Christian Academy 6 4 8 10 — 28
Prestonsburg 20 21 15 5 — 61
CAI (4-9): Ashlin Owen 4, Leah Stevens 15, Alexus Bryant 3, Brooklyn Shields 6.
Prestonsburg: Prater 4, Lafferty 8, Howard 6, A. Tackett 2, Mullins 6, Skeens 8, Lazar 18, K. Tackett 9.
3-point field goals: CAI 4 (Stevens 4); Prestonsburg 6 (K. Tackett 3, Skeens 2, Lafferty).
