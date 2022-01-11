PEKIN — Visiting Charlestown outscored Eastern 17-9 in the fourth quarter to post a 49-40 win — the Pirates' first over the Musketeers in seven years — in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Tuesday night.
Eastern led 10-7 at the end of the first period before Charlestown knotted it up at 21 by halftime. The Pirates edged ahead 32-31 heading into the final frame, in which Charlestown outscored the Musketeers by eight.
"Great fourth quarter for us," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "Demaria King got in early foul trouble and sat out significant time, which really hurt us. Eastern is a very well-coached team and doesn't beat themselves. Kennedy Coleman played very aggressively for four quarters and kept us in the game. Tatum McFarland continues to be our money player, going 4 for 4 at the line late to ensure the win. Lienna Blackstone and Ashlyn Moore gave us big minutes off the bench."
Coleman tallied a game-high 20 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, while McFarland added 16 as the Pirates posted their first victory over Eastern since a 49-36 triumph Jan. 13, 2015.
Kia McKinley scored 14 points to pace the Musketeers. However, she was the lone Eastern player in double digits.
The Pirates (13-5, 5-2) will next play host to Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. Meanwhile the Musketeers (10-8, 1-5) host Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
CHARLESTOWN 49, EASTERN 40
Charlestown 7 14 11 17 — 49
Eastern 10 11 10 9 — 40
Charlestown (13-5, 5-2): Laney Hawkins 2, Maddie Nipper 6, Kennedy Coleman 20, Tatum McFarland 16, Demaria King 5.
Eastern (10-8, 1-5): Ava Sowder 7, McKenna Jeter 2, Madeline Lewellen 8, Christina Knight 9, Kia McKinley 14.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 4 (McFarland 3, Nipper); Eastern 2 (Knight, Lewellen).
MUSTANGS SLIP PAST PIONEERS
NEW WASHINGTON — Kaidin James tallied a game-high 22 points in the first three quarters to lead host New Washington to a 53-36 victory over visiting Providence on Tuesday night.
The sophomore scored six points in the first period, helping the Mustangs to a 15-13 lead. She scored four more in the second, while teammate Emma DeCamp netted five, as New Wash increased its advantage to 27-21 by halftime.
James tallied 12 points in the all-important third period, when the Mustangs outpointed the Pioneers 19-8 to take command.
Senior Grace Ellison added 11 points, thanks in part to a trio of 3-pointers, for New Wash (9-8), which won its fourth straight while also eclipsing its victory total from last season.
Lillie Weber netted 14 points, seven in each half, for Providence (5-12), which will visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Meanwhile the Mustangs (9-8) will next visit Switzerland County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
NEW WASHINGTON 53, PROVIDENCE 36
Providence 13 8 8 7 — 36
New Wash 15 12 19 7 — 53
Providence (5-12): Kate Weber 2, Erica Voelker 3, Lillie Weber 14, Isabelle Frey 7, Grace Denis 5, Anna Rodewig 2, Molly Richards 3.
New Washington (9-8): Macy Fields 6, Kaidin James 22, Grace Ellison 11, Emma DeCamp 6, Sami Mattingly 6, Haylie Spear 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Denis, Frey, Richards, Voelker, L. Weber); New Washington 6 (Ellison 3, DeCamp, James, Mattingly).
HILLTOPPERS TOP LIONS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial slipped past visiting Rock Creek 46-34 Tuesday night.
The Lions (7-7) next host Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
