ELIZABETH — Charlestown built a 49-22 halftime lead en route to a 77-41 win over host South Central in girls' basketball action Saturday night.
Sophomore forward Demaria King scored a game-high 21 points — 14 in the first half — to pace the Pirates, who led 21-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Rebels 28-10 in the second.
Seniors Karston Watson and Peyton Crace added 16 points apiece for Charlestown and freshman Laney Hawkins contributed 11.
The Pirates (2-3) play at New Washington at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 77, SOUTH CENTRAL 41
Charlestown 21 28 17 11—77
South Central 12 10 11 7—41
Charlestown (2-3): Skylar Cochran 3, Karston Watson 16, Peyton Crace 16, Jackie Biscardi 2, Demaria King 21, Laney Hawkins 11, Heidi Chester 3, Ashleigh Smith 3, Lenae Crowe 2.
South Central (0-5): Kendall Kiper 9, Makaylie Patterson 2, Marie Goodwin 10, Lilly Boley 16, Annabelle Faith 2, Kaitlyn Hart 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (Chester, Cochran), South Central 6 (Kiper 3, Goodwin 2, Boley).
PANTHERS EDGE BULLDOGS
CORYDON — New Albany built a 14-point first-half lead, but couldn't hold off Corydon Central's comeback as the Panthers persevered 40-36 Saturday night.
The Bulldogs led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and increased it to 24-12 in the second period. Corydon cut it to 24-12 by halftime before outscoring New Albany 28-12 in the second half.
Freshman Ava Weber had a game-high points 21 — 12 in the fourth quarter — to pace the Panthers and lead their rally. Corydon Central (5-2) hosts Clarksville next Saturday.
Senior forward Naria Reed tallied a team-high 12 points for New Albany (1-4), which lost its fourth straight game. Layne Burke and Maleea Roland added eight points apiece for the Bulldogs, who host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
CORYDON CENTRAL 40, NEW ALBANY 36
New Albany 18 6 4 8—36
Corydon Central 6 6 12 16—40
New Albany (1-4): Maleea Roland 8, Taylor Treat 4, Mya Jackson 4, Layne Burke 8, Naria Reed 12.
Corydon Central (5-2): Grace Erwin 7, Ava Weber 21, Emily Harbaugh 7, Autum Anderson 3, Katie Fessel 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 2 (Burke, Roland); Corydon Central 1 (Erwin).
IN OTHER ACTION: Host Springs Valley rolled to an 85-16 win over Rock Creek while Tri edged host Henryville 44-41 Saturday night.
