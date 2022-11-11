FLOYDS KNOBS — Kennedy Coleman and Laney Hawkins combined for 43 points to lead Charlestown to a 71-49 win at Floyd Central on Thursday night.
Coleman tallied a game-high 22 points while Hawkins scored 21 for the Pirates, who also received 13 points apiece from Maddie Nipper and Tatum McFarland.
Charlestown trailed 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Highlanders 19-8 in the second period to take a 33-24 lead into the locker room.
The Pirates extended their advantage in the third quarter, outpointing Floyd 18-13, before pulling away in the final frame.
"This was a great win for us," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "Floyd has talented players, may be the biggest team we'll play and are very well-coached. They figuratively punched us in the mouth early, but our kids weathered the storm and took control of the game.
"I was amazed at how well we rebounded against their size. Our girls are just fun to watch play. We need to solve our slow start tendency, but I love our resilience. Our four primary scorers are hard top stop and are so unselfish. Teams have not been able to keep Laney Hawkins from getting to the basket. Lienna Blackstone amazes me with how many possessions she gets us with her rebounding and steals."
Sophomores Ava Hausz and Nora Gibson scored 11 points apiece to lead the way for the Highlanders (1-2), who visit Evansville Harrison at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates (2-1) will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 71, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Charlestown 14 19 18 20 — 71
Floyd Central 16 8 13 12 — 49
Charlestown (2-1): Laney Hawkins 21, Maddie Nipper 13, Tatum McFarland 13, Kennedy Coleman 22, Natalie Gagnon 2.
Floyd Central (1-2): Ava Hausz 11, Elise Coleman 5, Megan Czarnecki 2, Nora Gibson 11, Callie Jo Celichowski 8, Carly Fonda 3, Natalya Gaines 2, Eva Casteel 3, Brinley Clark 4.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 10 (Nipper 4, McFarland 3, Coleman 2, Hawkins); Floyd Central 4 (Hausz 2, Coleman, Fonda, Gibson).
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
BORDEN — A 20-point first period propelled Borden to a 52-18 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday night.
Emily Cissell scored a game-high 14 points while freshman Emma Hart tallied 12 for the Braves, who led by 16 at the end of the first quarter, by 28 (34-6) and by (48-10) by the conclusion of the third period.
AJ Mallad added eight and Hailey Hurst six for Borden.
"Our press got after them early and we moved the ball well. It was nice to see a pretty balanced scoring night," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Kenzie Alexander and Dahja Gaines scored seven points apiece for the Generals (1-4), who host Rising Sun at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Borden will visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before host Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BORDEN 52, CLARKSVILLE 18
Clarksville 4 2 4 8 — 18
Borden 20 14 14 4 — 52
Clarksville (1-4): Kenzie Alexander 7, Dahja Gaines 7, Emma Winsor 1, Julia Perissi 3.
Borden (2-1): Sofie White 3, Riley Rarick 4, Ava Wheeler 4, AJ Mallad 8, Delaney Smith 1, Emma Hart 12, Hailey Hurst 6, Emily Cissell 14.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Austin, Perissi); Borden 7 (White, Hurst 2, Cissell 4).
