CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown rallied from an early deficit to defeat visiting Floyd Central 47-31 Thursday night.
The Highlanders led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates outscored the visitors 9-0 in the second to take a four-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Charlestown then outscored Floyd 30-18 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Maddie Nipper scored 15 points to lead three in double digits for the Pirates. Kennedy Coleman added 13 and Tatum McFarland 10 for Charlestown (2-1), which will host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in its Mid-Southern Conference opener.
Meanwhile, senior Keegan Kaiser netted 17 points — 12 in the second half — for Floyd Central (1-2), which will visit Evansville Harrison at 2 p.m. Saturday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 47, FLOYD CENTRAL 31
Floyd Central 13 0 11 7 — 31
Charlestown 8 9 20 10 — 47
Floyd Central (1-2): Keegan Kaiser 17, Samara Miller 3, Nora Gibson 3, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Maddy Hamelman 4.
Charlestown (2-1): Laney Hawkins 2, Maddie Nipper 15, Kennedy Coleman 13, Tatum McFarland 10, Demaria King 4, Lienna Blackstone 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Kaiser 2, Miller); Charlestown 6 (Nipper 3, McFarland 2, Blackstone).
.
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden outscored Clarksville 13-4 in the third period to pull away for a 37-27 win Thursday night in a matchup of Clark County foes.
The Generals led 6-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves edged ahead 13-11 by intermission. Borden then outscored Clarksville by nine in the third before the Generals rallied to win the fourth 12-11.
“We were really sloppy in the first half, but we settled down in the second half and had some other girls step up. Caitlyn (Cook) and Hannah (Peine) did a pretty good job of staying in front of (Dahja) Gaines, and Claire (Hall) did a great job of rebounding,” Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell tallied a team-high 12 points for Borden while Hall and Delaney Smith added six apiece.
Gaines netted a team-high 13 points for the Generals while Courtney Austin added 11.
Clarksville (1-4) will visit Rising Sun on Saturday while the Braves (2-1) are slated to visit Crothersville on Tuesday night.
.
BORDEN 37, CLARKSVILLE 27
Borden 5 8 13 11 — 37
Clarksville 6 5 4 12 — 27
Borden (2-1): Hannah Peine 5, Gabby Thomas 2, Delaney Smith 6, Caitlyn Cook 4, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 12, Claire Hall 6.
Clarksville (1-4): Dahja Gaines 13, Courtney Austin 11, Alyssa Leezer 1, Mariah Smith 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 5 (Cissell 4, Peine) Clarksville 3 (Austin 3).
.
RED DEVILS GO TO 3-0
JASPER — Jeffersonville improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 52-38 win at Jasper on Thursday night.
The Red Devils got off to a fast start, outscoring the Wildcats 14-2 in the first quarter. Jeff led 24-10 at halftime before Jasper outscored the Devils 15-9 in the third period. Jeffersonville rallied in the final frame, though, outpointing the Wildcats 19-13.
Elle Marble tallied a game-high 13 points for the Red Devils while Cadence Singleton added 12, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
Jeff (3-0) will next host Bloomington South at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 52, JASPER 38
Jeff 14 10 9 19 — 52
Jasper 2 8 15 13 — 38
Jeffersonville (3-0): Sophia Reese 8, Elle Marble 13, Cadence Singleton 12, Nevaeh Bates 4, La'Kyra Johnson 4, Brooklyn Carter 2, LaQaya Gold 2, Averielle Baker 4, Myah Johnson 3.
Jasper (0-1): Tori Brandt 8, Emma Schipp 11, Jasmin Mehringer 8, Kennedy Matheis 10 Izzy Hopf 1.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Marble 3, Reese); Jasper 4 (Brandt 2, Schipp 2).
.
‘TOPPERS TOP PIONEERS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial outpointed Providence 22-8 in the second half to rally for a 34-28 win Thursday night.
The Pioneers led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime. The Hilltoppers then outscored Providence 15-2 in the third period and 8-7 in the final frame.
Freshman Molly Richards scored eight points to pace the Pioneers (0-3), who host Providence Cristo Rey at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 34, PROVIDENCE 28
Providence 8 12 2 6 — 28
Shawe 2 10 15 7 — 34
Providence (0-3): Kate Weber 3, Anna Rodewig 3, Kate Simmons 5, Lillie Weber 6, Molly Richards 8, Grace Denis 1, Hailey Crisp 2.
Shawe Memorial (2-1): Ava Turner 5, Allison Knoebel 11, Harlee Hill 4, Lina Leatherman 14.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Richards 2, Rodewig, K. Weber, L. Weber); Shawe Memorial 3 (Knoebel 2, Turner).
