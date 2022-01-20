SALEM — Charlestown rallied from an early deficit to post a 56-47 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday night.
The Lions led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates pulled within two (34-32) by intermission. Charlestown then took control in the third period, outscoring Salem 13-2 on its way to ending a five-game losing streak to the Lions.
“This may have been our best win of the season,” said Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers, whose team picked up its first win at Salem in six years. “Salem hit their first five shots, including two 3(-pointers) and jumped out to a 12-6 lead. From that point on, we settled down and really controlled the game in the second half.”
“Demaria King, our rock, was in foul trouble and played less than half the game. The game was a case of a team with two great players, Abigail Ratts and Natalie Noel, versus a team with seven really good players who compete as a team offensively and defensively every game. When we were down 12-6, there was no panic or desperation. All seven of our girls who played made major contributions, so it’s too tough to single out one or two players.”
Laney Hawkins and Tatum McFarland had 15 points apiece to pace the Pirates, who clinched third-place in the MSC, while Maddie Nipper netted 11.
Ratts finished with a game-high 21 points while Natalie Noel netted 18.
Charlestown (15-5, 6-2), which has won five in a row, is slated to host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CHARLESTOWN 56, SALEM 47
Charlestown 13 19 13 11 — 56
Salem 20 14 2 11 — 47
Charlestown (15-5, 6-2): Laney Hawkins 15, Maddie Nipper 11, Kennedy Coleman 7, Tatum McFarland 15, Demaria King 2, Ashlyn Moore 6.
Salem (10-8, 3-4): Sidney Brown 2, Natalie Noel 18, Abigail Ratts 21, Macie Tomlinson 3, Natalie Dean 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (McFarland 4, Nipper 3, Hawkins); Salem 3 (Dean, Noel, Tomlinson).
BRAVES RALLY PAST HORNETS
BORDEN — A huge defensive second half helped host Borden rally for a 30-16 win over Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Braves led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Hornets responded to outscore the hosts 7-2 in the second to take a 12-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Borden came out strong in the third period, outpointing Henryville 13-4 before blanking the visitors 8-0 in the final frame.
"I thought Henryville outplayed us in the first half and we looked timid offensively. I'm very proud of our defense in the second half. We communicated more and our effort was way better," Braves head coach Matt Vick said.
Caitlyn Cook scored a game-high 13 points to pace Borden while Emily Cissell added nine.
Hillary White netted six points to lead the Hornets (8-10, 2-3), who are slated to visit Providence at 6 p.m. tonight.
Meanwhile the Braves are scheduled to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they host West Washington.
BORDEN 30, HENRYVILLE 16
Henryville 5 7 4 0 — 16
Borden 7 2 13 8 — 30
Henryville (8-10, 2-3): Hillary White 6, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 4, Mylee Marcum 4, Mary Crick 2.
Borden (12-8, 4-1): Caitlyn Cook 13, Paige Robinson 4, Emily Cissell 9, Claire Hall 4.
3-point field goals: Henryville 0; Borden 3 (Cook 2, Cissell).
BLACKHAWKS BEAT WARRIORS
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley clipped Christian Academy 50-19 Thursday night.
The Blackhawks built a 22-point halftime lead after outscoring the Warriors 16-8 in the first quarter and 16-2 in the second to go into the locker room up 32-10.
Ashlin Owen scored eight points to pace the Warriors (6-12), who are slated to visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SPRINGS VALLEY 50, CAI 19
Christian Academy 8 2 4 5 — 19
Springs Valley 16 16 5 13 — 50
CAI (6-12): Ashlin Owen 8, Leah Stevens 3, Alexus Bryant 2, Brooklyn Shields 4, Lilly Yates 2.
Springs Valley (11-8): K. Land 9, B. Buchanan 7, J. Mahan 8, M. Hall 3, H. Wilson 14, M. Tucker 2, G. Allstott 8.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Springs Valley 2 (Buchanan, Land).
COUGARS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class A No. 8 Trinity Lutheran outlasted host Floyd Central 46-45 Thursday night.
The Highlanders led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime before the Cougars clawed their way back into the game by outscoring Floyd 19-10 in the third period. Trinity Lutheran then outpointed the Highlanders 17-15 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
Junior Bailey Tabeling tallied 21 of her game-high 24 points after intermission to lead the Cougars' comeback.
Keegan Kaiser scored 18 points to pace Floyd while Samara Miller added 10.
The Highlanders (7-12) are slated to visit Corydon Central at 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 46, FLOYD CENTRAL 45
Trinity Lutheran 2 8 19 17 — 46
Floyd Central 9 11 10 15 — 45
Trinity Lutheran (13-6): Liza Froedge 8, Bailey Tabeling 24, Kailene Cockerham 8, Madison Keith 6.
Floyd Central (7-12): Keegan Kaiser 18, Kendall Brown 7, Samara Miller 10, Nora Gibson 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 2, Maddy Hamelman 2.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 5 (Cockerham 2, Tabeling 2, Froedge); Floyd Central 3 (Kaiser 2, Miller).
