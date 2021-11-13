CHARLESTOWN — A huge first period propelled Charlestown to a 57-32 victory over visiting North Harrison in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Saturday night.
Sophomore Kennedy Coleman tallied 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter, when the Pirates outscored the Lady Cats 26-9.
Charlestown increased its lead to 41-21 by halftime before outscoring North Harrison 16-11 in the second half, including 4-0 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Maddie Nipper added 14 points for the Pirates while Tatum McFarland and Demaria King netted eight apiece.
"We got off to a great start both offensively, which we needed to do, and defensively," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "North Harrison has two Division I players in (Ali) Saunders and (Diana) Burgher, both capable of dominating a high school game. Our defense and rebounding were about as good as it gets. Laney Hawkins and Lienna Blackstone were amazing guarding Saunders. King and Coleman dominated the boards."
The Pirates (3-1, 1-0) will next visit MSC rival and Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 57, NORTH HARRISON 32
North Harrison 9 12 11 0 — 32
Charlestown 26 15 12 4 — 57
North Harrison (2-2, 1-1): Ali Saunders 10, Diana Burgher 8, Molly Coomer 10, Madi Clunie 2, Meg Marinc 2.
Charlestown (3-1, 1-0): Laney Hawkins 5, Maddie Nipper 14, Kennedy Coleman 17, Tatum McFarland 8, Demaria King 8, Lienna Blackstone 5.
3-point field goals: North Harrison 1 (Saunders); Charlestown 5 (Nipper 2, Blackstone, Coleman, Hawkins).
RED DEVILS ROLL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rolled to a 50-29 victory over visiting Bloomington South on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
Elle Marble led a balanced attack with 10 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 4-0 on the young season.
Sophia Reese added nine points and Nevaeh Bates netted eight for Jeff, which will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLOYD ROLLS OVER WARRIORS
EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central's fast start propelled the host Highlanders to a 71-28 victory over visiting Evansville Harrison on Saturday afternoon.
Floyd outscored the Warriors 28-7 in the first quarter and led 44-19 at halftime before outpointing Harrison 27-9 in the second half.
Keegan Kaiser scored a game-high 16 points to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Highlanders. Additionally, Nora Gibson and Callie Jo Celichowski tallied 10 points apiece while Kendall Brown and Kennedy Emerson added eight each.
Floyd (2-2) will visit Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 71, EVANSVILLE HARRISON 28
Ev. Harrison 7 12 8 1 — 28
Floyd Central 28 16 17 10 — 71
Evansville Harrison (1-3): Jannie Berry 4, Gabby Bushrod 11, Anabella Thomas 8, Ma'khya Robertson 2, Jordan Mackey 2, Jaresha Cook 1.
Floyd Central (2-2): Keegan Kaiser 16, Samara Miller 7, Kendall Brown 8, Kennedy Emerson 8, Nora Gibson 10, Callie Jo Celichowski 10, Maddy Hamelman 4, Reese Stiles 2, Ava Hausz 2, Miranda Wilkerson 4.
3-point field goals: Evansville Harrison 1 (Bushrod); Floyd Central 3 (Brown, Kaiser, Miller).
BULLDOGS TAKE 3RD AT CORYDON
CORYDON — New Albany finished third in the Battle at the First Capital at Corydon on Saturday.
Class A No. 2 Lanesville beat the Bulldogs 48-29 in the afternoon. New Albany, though, bounced back down Greenwood Christian 57-40 in the third-place game.
Against the Eagles, the 'Dogs led 5-3 at the end of the first quarter before Lanesville moved in front 18-15 at halftime. The Eagles then outscored New Albany 30-14 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Maleea Roland had 13 points in a losing effort for the Bulldogs while Taylor Treat tallied 10.
Lanesville went on to lose 44-34 to the host Panthers in the championship game.
Against the Cougars, Roland netted a game-high 20 points while Treat tallied 15 for New Albany, which led 33-26 at halftime before outscoring Greenwood Christian 24-14 in the second half.
Journey Howard added 10 points while Alaina Walker scored eight.
New Albany (4-1) will host Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BATTLE AT THE FIRST CAPITAL
At Corydon Central
Semifinal
LANESVILLE 48, NEW ALBANY 29
Lanesville 3 15 15 15 — 48
New Albany 5 10 6 8 — 29
Lanesville (4-0): Crosier 9, Gordon 5, Brumley 8, Wernert 11, Sonner 8, Kerr 4, Campbell 3.
New Albany (3-1): Maleea Roland 13, Taylor Treat 10, Anasha Crowdus 1, Sophia Corley 5.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 2 (Brumley, Campbell); New Albany 4 (Roland 2, Corley, Treat).
Third-place game
NEW ALBANY 57, GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN 40
Greenwood 8 18 5 9 — 40
New Albany 11 22 10 14 — 57
Greenwood Christian (3-3): Ellie Bigeglow 2, Chloe Grider 8, Kiersten Carlson 1, Dani Simon 11, Sydney Waldron 4, Dory O'Dell 4.
New Albany (4-1): Roland 20, Treat 15, Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 10, Alaina Walker 8.
3-point field goals: Greenwood Christian 4 (Grider 2, Simons, Waldron); New Albany 5 (Roland 3, Treat 2).
MUSTANGS RUN AWAY FROM WARRIORS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington outscored visiting Christian Academy 18-0 in the first quarter en route to a 60-23 win Saturday night.
Kaidin James tallied a career-high 30 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead the Mustangs. James hit 13 field goals, including a quartet of 3-pointers.
Additionally Haylie Spear tallied 12 and Macy Fields added eight for New Wash, which led 28-5 at halftime before outpointing the Warriors 36-17 in the second half.
Leah Stevens scored a team-best seven points for CAI while Lilly Yates added six.
New Washington (2-3) is slated to host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night while CAI (0-3) is scheduled to visit West Washington at the same time.
NEW WASHINGTON 60, CAI 23
Christian Academy 0 5 11 6 — 23
New Washington 18 10 20 16 — 60
Christian Academy (0-3): Leah Stevens 7, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 2, Ashlin Owen 4, Lilly Yates 6, Alexus Bryant 2.
New Washington (2-3): Macy Fields 8, Kaidin James 30, Emma DeCamp 2, Olivia Lawrence 6, Megan Snelling 2, Haylie Spear 12.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; New Washington 5 (James 4, Spear).
PACERS STING HORNETS
VEVAY — Host Switzerland County built a 31-7 halftime lead en route to a 52-21 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday night.
The Pacers outpointed the Hornets 20-3 in the first quarter and 11-4 in the second before outscoring the visitors 21-14 over the final two frames.
Sophomore guard Hillary White tallied a team-high 14 points, thanks in large part to a quartet of 3-pointers, to lead Henryville.
The Hornets (2-3) will host New Washington on Friday night.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 52, HENRYVILLE 21
Henryville 3 4 0 14 — 21
Switzerland Co. 20 11 12 9 — 52
Switzerland County (2-1): C. Higgins 2, M. Duvall 12, M. Collier 8, J. Duvall 14, H. Archer 10, A. Weaver 2, H. Hayes 4.
Henryville (2-3): Hillary White 14, Alexis Marion 6, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 1.
3-point field goals: Switzerland County 5 ( M. Duvall 3, J. Duvall 2); Henryville 6 (White 4, Marion 2).
SHINERS DOWN GENERALS
RISING SUN — Host Rising Sun defeated Clarksville 53-32 Saturday night.
The Generals (1-5) will host Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
