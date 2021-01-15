CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Kennedy Coleman scored 16 points to lead four in double digits as Charlestown rolled to a 62-21 triumph at Providence on Friday night.
Maddie Nipper added 15, Laney Hawkins 14 and Demaria King 13 for the Pirates, who led 27-4 at the end of the first period.
Sydney Waldron scored five points to pace the Pioneers (4-11), who visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Charlestown (6-5) hosts Jeffersonville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Charlestown 27 12 8 15 — 62
Providence 4 5 4 8 — 21
Charlestown (6-5): Laney Hawkins 14, Skylar Cochran 4, Maddie Nipper 15, Kennedy Coleman 16, Demaria King 13.
Providence (4-11): Lilly Kaiser 4, Lillie Weber 1, Paris Harrod 3, Hailey Crisp 2, Sydney Waldron 5, Maci Hoskins 4, Lauren Castleberry 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Hawkins 4, Cochran, Nipper); Providence 0.
WARRIORS WIN
LOUISVILLE — Visiting Christian Academy picked up its first victory of the season, beating Beth Haven on Friday night.
The Warriors (1-13) visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
