Charlestown Pirates

CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Kennedy Coleman scored 16 points to lead four in double digits as Charlestown rolled to a 62-21 triumph at Providence on Friday night. 

Maddie Nipper added 15, Laney Hawkins 14 and Demaria King 13 for the Pirates, who led 27-4 at the end of the first period. 

Sydney Waldron scored five points to pace the Pioneers (4-11), who visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.  

Charlestown (6-5) hosts Jeffersonville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 

CHARLESTOWN 62, PROVIDENCE 21

Charlestown     27     12     8     15 — 62

Providence         4       5     4       8 — 21

     Charlestown (6-5): Laney Hawkins 14, Skylar Cochran 4, Maddie Nipper 15, Kennedy Coleman 16, Demaria King 13. 

     Providence (4-11): Lilly Kaiser 4, Lillie Weber 1, Paris Harrod 3, Hailey Crisp 2, Sydney Waldron 5, Maci Hoskins 4, Lauren Castleberry 2. 

     3-point field goals: Charlestown 6 (Hawkins 4, Cochran, Nipper); Providence 0. 

WARRIORS WIN

LOUISVILLE — Visiting Christian Academy picked up its first victory of the season, beating Beth Haven on Friday night. 

The Warriors (1-13) visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

