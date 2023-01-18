SELLERSBURG — Visiting Providence outscored Rock Creek 29-14 in the second half to rally for a 58-48 win Wednesday night.
The two teams were tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions outpointed the Pioneers 21-16 in the second to take a 34-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Providence dominated the third period, though, outscoring Creek 19-5. It then outscored the hosts 10-9 in the final frame.
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a game-high 20 points while senior Lillie Weber added 11 and Avery Smith, Addison’s twin sister, 10 for the Pioneers.
Freshmen Ahleeyah Brown and Kelsi Dansby scored 10 points apiece to pace the Lions (13-6), who will visit South Central next Thursday.
Providence (13-6), which has won nine of its last 10, will host Oldenburg Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday.
.
PROVIDENCE 58, ROCK CREEK 48
Providence 13 16 19 10 — 58
Rock Creek 13 21 5 9 — 48
Providence (13-6): Lillie Weber 11, Kamden Pierce 2, Molly Richards 1, Addison Smith 20, Livy Theobald 8, Grace Dennis 6, Avery Smith 10.
Rock Creek (13-6): Rylan Byars 9, Chloe Carter 5, Ahleeyah Brown 10, Kelsi Dansby 10, Ryleigh Newton 5, Nevaeh McWilliams 9.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Dennis 2, Weber 2, Ad. Smith); Rock Creek 7 (Byars 3, Dansby 2, McWilliams, Newton).
.
BULL DOGS DOWN DRAGONS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North rallied to defeat Silver Creek 57-51 Wednesday night.
The Dragons led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime before the host Bull Dogs outscored the visitors 20-14 in the third period and 14-12 in the final frame to pull out the win.
Lydia Wright tallied a game-high 23 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while freshman Brooklynn Renn added 14 for Silver Creek, which was only 8 of 15 from the free throw line.
Lauren Barker scored a team-high 21 for North, which was 17 for 22 from the charity stripe.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Dragons (10-8), who will host North Oldham (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH 57, SILVER CREEK 51
Silver Creek 15 10 14 12 — 51
Columbus North 11 12 20 14 — 57
Silver Creek (10-8): Emma Schoen 6, Katy Rooney 1, Kiera Gant 3, Brooklynn Renn 14, Ellie Falkenstein 2, Lydia Wright 23, Olivia Johnston 2.
Columbus North (12-7): Wilson 6, Barker 21, Preston 5, Horn 15, Conrad 1, Hurt 9.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Wright 5, Gant, Schoen); Columbus North 4 (Barker 3, Preston).
