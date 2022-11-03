HANOVER — Southwestern rode a hot start to a 49-35 victory over visiting Henryville in the season-opener for both Thursday night.
The Rebels bolted out to a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. They led 29-18 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 13-8 in the third period. Henryville outpointed the hosts 8-7 in the last frame to account for the final margin.
Claudia Oliver (17) and Ashley Fulton (15) combined for 32 points to lead the way for Southwestern.
Mylee Marcum tallied a team-high 10 points while Alexis Marion added nine for the Hornets (0-1), who will face University at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning in the second game of the four-team Kopper Kettle Classic at Morristown. If Henryville wins, it will play in the final at 7:45 p.m. that night. It it, loses it will play in the consolation at 6 p.m.
.
SOUTHWESTERN 49, HENRYVILLE 35
Henryville 8 10 8 8 — 35
Southwestern 19 10 13 7 — 49
Southwestern (1-0): Fulton 14, Oliver 17, Ri. Scroggins 2, Leach 5, Long 4, Ro. Scroggins 5
Henryville (0-1): Chloe Harter 5, Hillary White 4, Alexis Marion 9, Mylee Marcum 10, Allie McAfee 2, Peyton Steward 5.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Steward, Marion); Southwestern 5 (Fulton 2, Oliver, Leach, Ro. Scroggins.
.
SENATORS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington outscored Clarksville 31-9 in the second half en route to a 54-24 victory over the visiting Generals in the season-opener for both Thursday night.
The Senators led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime before taking command in the second half, when they outscored Clarksville 17-3 in the third period and 14-6 in the final frame.
The Generals (0-1) will next face North Decatur at 12:30 p.m Saturday in the second game of the South Dearborn Tip-Off Tournament. If they win that game, they’ll play in the final at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon. If they lose to North Decatur, they’ll play in the consolation at 4 p.m.
HILLTOPPERS TOP WARRIORS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial downed Christian Academy 47-29 in the season-opener for both Thursday night.
The Hilltoppers led 13-2 at the end of the first quarter, 22-13 at halftime and 38-22 following the third period en route to the 18-point triumph.
The Warriors (0-1) will next visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
