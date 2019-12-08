FLOYD KNOBS — Jeffersonville won its fourth straight Hoosier Hills Conference game Saturday night, topping host Floyd Central 59-40.
The Highlanders actually led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the 10th-ranked Red Devils outscored them 36-14 over the second and third periods to take control.
Senior standout Nan Garcia led the way for Jeff, scoring a game-high 22 points. Freshman Cadence Singleton added 16 points while another frosh, Tatum McFarland, tallied 10.
Kalissa Fosskuhl scored 14 points to pace Floyd Central (2-5, 0-3), which plays at Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
The Red Devils (9-1, 4-0) host Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, one of Kentucky's top teams, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 59, FLOYD CENTRAL 40
Jeffersonville 11 16 20 12—59
Floyd Central 13 7 7 13—40
Jeffersonville (9-1): Nan Garcia 22, Cadence Singleton 16, Tatum McFarland 10, Lily Haire 6, Alexis Gibson 3, Navael Bates 2.
Floyd Central (2-5): Kalissa Fosskuhl 14, Keegan Kaiser 9, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Kennedy Emmerson 4, Sophie Gasaway 3, Kendall Brown 3, Mandy Hess 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 6 (Garcia 2, Haire 2, McFarland 2); Floyd Central 7 (Fosskuhl 2, Kaiser 2, Gasaway, Brown, Hess).
COUGARS CLOBBER PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 5 Trinity Lutheran outscored host Providence 33-13 over the second and third quarters en route to a 55-35 win Saturday night.
The Cougars led 14-13 after the first quarter before outpointing the Pioneers 21-12 in the second and 12-1 in the third.
Natalie Boesing notched a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) for Providence (3-5), which hosts South Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 55, PROVIDENCE 35
Trinity Lutheran 14 21 12 8—55
Providence 13 12 1 9—35
Trinity Lutheran (6-1): Bailey Tabeling 18, Sydney Jaynes 12, Kailene Cockerham 11, Hannah Sabotin 8, Emma Schepman 6.
Providence (3-5): Natalie Boesing 20, Kaylee Kaiser 6, Brooklyn Nolot 4, Maggie Puricha 3, Kate Weber 2.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 1 (Cockerham); Providence 3 (Kaiser 2, Puricha).
WARRIORETTES EDGE PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown's furious fourth-quarter comeback fell short as visiting Scottsburg outlasted the Pirates 51-49 in a Saturday night Mid-Southern Conference game.
The Warriorettes led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 27-20 at halftime and 45-31 at the end of the third period before Charlestown rallied.
Peyton Crace scored seven of her game-high 18 points in the final frame to help the Pirates' cause. Charlestown, however, didn't help itself much at the free throw line, where the Pirates were just 11 for 20. Demaria King added 12 and Karston Watson nine for Charlestown, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Jaylah Mays scored 14 points to pace Scottsburg (6-3, 3-2) while Kady Clancy added 10.
Charlestown (4-4, 2-3) hosts Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SCOTTSBURG 51, CHARLESTOWN 49
Scottsburg 14 13 18 6—51
Charlestown 10 10 11 18—49
Scottsburg (6-3, 3-2): Jaylah Mays 14, Zoe Zellers 4, Kynleigh Watson 7, Riley Pool 9, Kady Clancy 10, Alexis Hargrave 5, Allison McGlothlin 2.
Charlestown (4-4, 2-3): Skylar Cochran 2, Karston Watson 9, Peyton Crace 18, Jackie Biscardi 3, Demaria King 12, Laney Hawkins 5.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 6 (Pool 2, Watson 2, Clancy, Hargrave); Charlestown 6 (Crace 3, Biscardi, Hawkins, Watson).
