JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville rallied from an early deficit to top visiting Seymour, 49-35, and remain atop the Hoosier Hills Conference standings.
Alexis Gibson and Cadence Singleton tallied 10 points apiece to lead a balanced offensive attack for the Red Devils (13-8, 6-0), who can clinch the outright HHC title with a win at New Albany on Friday night.
The Owls led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before Jeff outscored Seymour 11-0 in the second to take a 22-13 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Devils increased their advantage to 35-22 by the end of the third period en route to their fifth consecutive win over the Owls (7-16, 2-4).
Jeff visits the Doghouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 49, SEYMOUR 35
Seymour 13 0 9 13—35
Jeffersonville 11 11 13 14—49
Seymour (7-16): Grace Meyer 13, Aidan Hiester 7, Brooke Trinkle 5, Allyssa Perry 5, Grace Schrader 3, Jamya Miller 2.
Jeffersonville (13-8): Alexis Gibson 10, Cadence Singleton 10, Sophia Reese 7, Lily Haire 5, Nevaeh Bates 5, Aija Estes 4, Kiersten Poor 4, Tatum McFarland 2, Olivia Clive 2.
3-point field goals: Seymour 4 (Perry, Hiester, Meyer, Trinkle); Jeffersonville 3 (Reese, Haire, Bates).
HORNETS TOP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Allison Horn scored a game-high 12 points to lead Henryville to a 32-20 triumph at Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Anna Knecht added 10 and Riley Nunn nine for the Hornets, who outscored the Warriors 23-12 in the second half after leading 9-8 at halftime.
Henryville (7-11), which ended a four-game losing streak with the victory, plays at Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, while CAI (5-10) visits Springs Valley at the same time.
HENRYVILLE 32, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 20
Henryville 7 2 10 13—32
Christian Academy 1 7 7 5—20
Henryville (7-11): Allison Horn 12, Anna Knecht 10, Riley Nunn 9, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 1
CAI (5-10): Fountain 5, C. Yates 5, Stensrud 4, Owen 4, J. Yates 1, Fletcher 1
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Nunn 1).
