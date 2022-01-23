NEW WASHINGTON — Elle Marble scored all of her game-high 15 points in the second half to help Jeffersonville rally for a 50-36 win at New Washington on Saturday.
The teams were tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs edged ahead 21-18 by halftime. The Red Devils rallied after intermission.
Marble scored seven points in the third period, as Jeff outscored New Wash 15-11 to take a 33-32 lead. She added eight more in the final frame, when the Devils outpointed the hosts 17-4 to pull away for the victory.
Sophia Reese added 10 points, eight in the second half, while Nevaeh Bates netted nine and La'Kyra Johnson added eight for Jeff.
Kaidin James scored 13 points to pace the Mustangs while Sami Mattingly tallied 12, all on 3-pointers.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday. New Wash will visit Crothersville at 6:30 p.m. while the Red Devils (9-7) host Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m.
JEFFERSONVILLE 50, NEW WASHINGTON 36
Jeffersonville 6 12 15 17 — 50
New Washington 6 15 11 4 — 36
Jeffersonville (9-7): Sophia Reese 10, Elle Marble 15, Nevaeh Bates 9, Brooklyn Carter 2, La'Kyra Johnson 8, Maranda Mason 1, Averielle Baker 5.
New Washington (11-9): Macy Fields 2, Kaidin James 13, Grace Ellison 5, Emma DeCamp 2, Sami Mattingly 12, Haylie Spear 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 5 (Marble 3, Bates, Reese); New Washington 5 (Mattingly 4, James).
PIRATES PICK UP 6TH WIN IN A ROW
CHARLESTOWN — Tatum McFarland hit seven 3-pointers and tallied 21 points to lead Charlestown to a 76-14 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Saturday night.
Kennedy Coleman added 17 points, Maddie Nipper tallied 12 and Laney Hawkins 10 for the Pirates, who led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 46-4 at halftime en route to their sixth straight win.
Ashlin Owen, Leah Stevens and Lilly Yates had four points apiece for the Warriors (6-13), who visit Class A No. 8 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
The Pirates (16-5) visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night to close out their regular season.
CHARLESTOWN 76, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14
Christian Academy 0 4 2 8 — 14
Charlestown 29 17 18 12 — 76
CAI (6-13): Ashlin Owen 4, Leah Stevens 4, Raegan Hodge 2, Lilly Yates 4.
Charlestown (16-5): Laney Hawkins 10, Maddie Nipper 12, Kennedy Coleman 17, Tatum McFarland 21, Demaria King 8, Ashlyn Moore 3, Lienna Blackistone 5.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Charlestown 11 (McFarland 7, Hawkins 2, Blackstone, Coleman).
PANTHERS OUTLAST HIGHLANDERS
CORYDON — Class 3A No. 11 Corydon Central outlasted visiting Floyd Central for a 68-65 overtime win Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter and 41-33 at halftime before the Highlanders outscored the hosts 15-5 in the third period to take a two-point lead (48-46) into the final frame. Corydon Central knotted it up at 61-all at the conclusion of regulation before the Panthers outpointed Floyd 7-4 in the extra session to notch their sixth consecutive victory, and their 11th in 12 games.
Keegan Kaiser tallied 22 points to pace four in double digits for the Highlanders. Samara Miller added 12 while Nora Gibson and Kendall Brown contributed 10 apiece for Floyd (7-13), which will next host Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Junior Ava Weber scored four of her game-high 29 points in OT to lead the Panthers (18-2), who next visit Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CORYDON CENTRAL 68, FLOYD CENTRAL 65
Floyd Central 15 18 15 13 4 — 65
Corydon Central 22 19 5 15 7 — 68
Floyd Central (7-13): Keegan Kaiser 22, Kendall Brown 10, Samara Miller 12, Nora Gibson 10, Callie Jo Celichowski 4, Maddy Hamelman 3, Natalya Gaines 7.
Corydon Central (18-2): Ava Weber 29, Jaiden Cantrell 10, Bailey Orme 9, Josie Vaughn 12, Addison Sailor 4, Morgan Adams 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Kaiser 3, Gibson 2, Brown, Miller); Corydon Central 5 (Orme 3, Sailor, Vaughn).
BEARS BEAT BULLDOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Central outlasted New Albany 50-42 Saturday.
The game was tied 9-all at the end of the first quarter before the Bears edged ahead 22-21 by halftime. Central increased its advantage to 36-30 by the conclusion of the third period, then outscored the Bulldogs 14-12 in the final frame to secure the win.
New Albany (5-17) is slated to close out the regular season against Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
'TOPPERS TOP GENERALS
MADISON — Host Shawe Memorial clipped Clarksville 44-34 Saturday afternoon.
The Generals (3-17) host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
