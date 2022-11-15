CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Jeffersonville outscored Providence 55-38 over the final three quarters to post a 65-50 win Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 12-10 at the end of the first period before the Red Devils outpointed the hosts 18-8 in the second to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Jeff kept it going in the second half, outscoring Providence 37-30.
Brooklyn Carter tallied a team-high 19 points while Elle Marble added 17, all in the final three quarters, off the bench for the Red Devils (4-2), who will host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a game-high 20 points while her twin sister, Avery, scored 13 to pace the Pioneers (1-1), who’ll visit Trinity Lutheran next Tuesday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 65, PROVIDENCE 50
Jeffersonville 10 18 17 20 — 65
Providence 12 8 16 14 — 50
Jeffersonville (4-2): LaKyra Johnson 9, Myah Johnson 2, Brooklyn Carter 19, Maranda Mason 5, Elle Marble 17, Cadence Singleton 2, Averielle Baker 5, Allenae Booth 2, LaQaya Gold 2, Skylar Thompson 2.
Providence (1-1): Kate Weber 2, Lillie Weber 5, Addison Smith 20, Livy Theobald 2, Avery Smith 13, Molly Richards 2, Grace Denis 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Marble 4, Carter 3, Mason); Providence 3 (Dennis 2, L. Weber).
BRAVES BEAT TIGERS
BORDEN — A 33-point first period propelled Borden to a 73-23 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
Freshman Riley Rarick tallied a team-high 15 points to lead four in double digits for the Braves, who led 33-0 at the end of the first quarter and 56-2 at halftime before the Tigers outscored the hosts 21-17 in the second half.
Also for Borden, Hailey Hurst scored 13 points while Ava Wheeler and Emily Cissell had 10 apiece. Emma Hart, who netted nine points, narrowly missed becoming the fifth Brave in double figures.
“It was nice to see a lot of the girls get in the scoring column tonight,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Borden (3-2) will next visit Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. Monday.
BORDEN 73, CROTHERSVILLE 23
Crothersville 0 2 10 11 — 23
Borden 33 23 6 11 — 73
Crothersville (0-2): Pilgrim 4, Burton 6, Clay 12, Berry 1.
Borden (3-2): Sofie White 1, Riley Rarick 15, Ava Wheeler 10, Delaney Smith 2, Emma Hart 9, Hailey Hurst 13, Paige Robinson 6, Emily Cissell 10, Claire Hall 1, Maxxine Fuchigami 2, Chloe Cook 4.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 1 (Clay), Borden 4 (Rarick, Hurst, Cissell 2).
SENATORS DOWN WARRIORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Freshman Meredith Deaton tallied a game-high 20 points to lead West Washington to a 38-24 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
Deaton scored seven points in the first half, helping the Senators to a 16-6 lead, and 13 after intermission.
Alexus Bryant tallied a team-high 10 points, eight in the second half, to lead the Warriors.
CAI (0-4) will next host Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 38, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 24
Christian Academy 3 3 7 11 — 24
West Washington 7 9 13 9 — 38
CAI (0-4): Leah Stevens 6, Macy Jackson 2, Alexus Bryant 10, Brooklyn Shields 3, Addison Jackson 3.
West Washington (3-0): Lilly Thompson 8, Shelby Griffitts 5, Abby Young 2, Meredith Deaton 20, Riley Hall 3.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Bryant, Stevens); West Washington 1 (Deaton).
EAGLES OUST MUSTANGS
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted New Washington 62-43 Tuesday night.
The Eagles led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, 33-15 at halftime and 49-27 at the conclusion of the third period en route to victory.
The Mustangs (3-3) next host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
