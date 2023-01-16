JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outscored Evansville Reitz 36-18 in the second half to pull away for a 71-49 win Saturday afternoon at Johnson Arena.
The Red Devils led 17-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers pulled within 35-31 by intermission. Jeff then outpointed the Panthers 20-11 in the third period and 16-7 in the final frame.
Brooklyn Carter scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Red Devils while Cadence Singleton added 13 and Myah Johnson 11.
Jeff (13-8) will visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 71, EVANSVILLE REITZ 49
Evansville Reitz 11 20 11 7 — 49
Jeffersonville 17 18 20 16 — 71
Evansville Reitz (10-7): Matea Bradfield 16, Chloe Landry 6, Lindsey Bigham 2, Norah Miller 13, Bailey Hape 8, Kendall Kaiser 3, Summer Johnson 1.
Jeffersonville (13-8): Sophia Reese 9, Elle Marble 8, Cadence Singleton 13, Myah Johnson 11, Brooklyn Carter 17, Maranda Mason 9, Averielle Baker 2, LaKyra Johnson 2.
3-point field goals: Evansville Reitz 2 (Hape 2); Jeffersonville 6 (Carter 3, Marble 2, Mason).
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek cruised to a 69-15 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-8 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 34-7 over the final two periods.
Freshman Brooklynn Renn scored a game-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack for Creek, which also received 12 from Ellie Falkenstein and 11 from Lydia Wright.
The Dragons (10-7) will visit Columbus North at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
SILVER CREEK 69, AUSTIN 15
Austin 0 8 3 4 — 15
Silver Creek 16 19 13 21 — 69
Austin (11-8, 1-5): Mallory Buckel 5, Jayleigh Schepman 3, Ally Davidson 1, Jamie Caudill 4, Lizzy Baker 2.
Silver Creek (10-7, 5-2): Emma Schoen 8, Kiera Gant 6, Brooklynn Renn 14, Lydia Wright 11, Olivia Johnston 5, Ellie Falkenstein 12, Hannah Senn 2, Amira Estephan 3, Joslyn Chesser 2.
3-point field goals: Austin 2 (Buckel, Schepman); Silver Creek 10 (Gant 2, Rooney 2, Schoen 2, Estephan, Falkenstein, Johnston, Wright).
STARS CLINCH HHC TITLE WITH WIN AT FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 4A No. 6 Bedford North Lawrence clinched the outright Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 63-16 win at Floyd Central on Saturday.
The Stars led 20-3 at the end of the first quarter and 38-12 at the break before outscoring the Highlanders 25-4 in the second half.
Karsyn Norman tallied a game-high 28 points for BNL (18-3, 6-0) while Madisyn Bailey added 14 and Chloe Spreen 11.
CJ Celichowski and Megan Czarnecki finished with four points apiece for Floyd (8-10, 2-3), which will host Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
BEDFORD NL 63, FLOYD CENTRAL 16
Bedford NL 20 18 16 9 — 63
Floyd Central 3 9 2 2 — 16
Bedford NL (18-3, 6-0): Chloe Spreen 11, Emma Brown 3, Karsyn Norman 28, Mallory Pride 4, Madisyn Bailey 14, Trinidy Bailey 3.
Floyd Central (8-10, 2-3): Elise Coleman 2, Samara Miller 3, Carly Fonda 3, CJ Celichowski 4, Megan Czarnecki 4.
3-point field goals: BNL 8 (M. Bailey 3, Norman 2, T. Bailey, Brown, Spreen); Floyd Central 2 (Fonda, Miller).
PIONEERS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Providence outscored host Henryville 37-13 in the second half to pull away for a 57-26 triumph Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-13 at the break before outpointing the Hornets 21-9 in the third period and 16-4 in the final frame.
Lillie Weber and Addison Smith scored 14 points apiece to pace Providence (12-6), which was won eight of its last nine.
The Hornets (4-13) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. tonight while the Pioneers play at Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
PACERS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Switzerland County outlasted New Washington for a 47-38 win Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs (9-10) will visit Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. tonight.
EAST DOWNS ‘DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Columbus East clipped New Albany 80-55 in an HHC contest Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (3-17, 0-5) will host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
