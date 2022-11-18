COLUMBUS — A 23-point first period propelled Rock Creek to a 69-23 triumph at Columbus Christian on Friday night.
The Lions led 23-9 at the end of eight minutes, 37-16 at halftime and 59-20 through three quarters en route to victory.
Ryleigh Newton and Nevaeh McWilliams led a balanced Rock Creek attack with 11 points apiece while Rylan Byars, Aleeyah Brown and Kelis Dansby tallied 10 apiece.
The Lions (3-1) will host Springs Valley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
ROCK CREEK 69, COLUMBUS CHRISTIAN 23
Rock Creek 23 14 22 10 — 69
Columbus Chr. 9 7 4 3 — 23
Rock Creek (3-1): Maddie Clark 2, Rylan Byars 10, Aleeyah Brown 10, Kelis Dansby 10, Ryleigh Newton 11, Nevaeh McWilliams 11, Aubrey Messer 4, Chloe Carter 2, Sierra Alcorta 2, Jayli Smith 7.
Columbus Christian (1-2): Sarah Lorimor 12, Madi Blair 1, Lauren Sanders 7, Mara Nickerson 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 6 (McWilliams 3, Byars 2, Newton); Columbus Christian 3 (Lorimor 2, Nickerson, Sanders).
.
BULL DOGS BITE BULLDOGS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus North downed New Albany 61-27 Friday night.
The host Bull Dogs led 29-15 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 32-12 after intermission.
New Albany (1-5) will visit Evansville Reitz at 2:30 p.m. today.
LATE THURSDAY
BRAVES STING HORNETS
BORDEN — Host Borden outscored Medora 33-3 in the first quarter en route to a 66-9 win Thursday evening.
The Braves increased their lead to 48-8 by halftime before outscoring the Hornets 18-1 in the second half.
Senior Emily Cissell hit four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 14 points to lead four in double digits for Borden. Ava Wheeler added 12 while Emma Hart and Paige Robinson had 10 apiece. Freshman Riley Rarick contributed seven points while also dishing out an unofficial school-record 14 assists.
“We were very unselfish tonight and moved the ball around. Defensively we stayed in front and communicated better,” said Borden coach Matt Vick, who registered his 50th career victory.
The Braves (4-2) will next visit Shawe Memorial on Monday.
.
BORDEN 66, MEDORA 9
Medora 3 5 0 1 — 9
Borden 33 15 10 8 — 66
Medora (0-1): Bowers 3, Hackney 6.
Borden (4-2): Riley Rarick 7, Ava Wheeler 12, Delaney Smith 6, Emma Hart 10, Hailey Hurst 5, Paige Robinson 10, Emily Cissell 14, Claire Hall 2.
3-point field goals: Medora 2 (Bowers, Hackney); Borden 7 (Cissell 4, Hurst, Rarick, Wheeler).
.
NO. 1 EAGLES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Class A No. 1 Lanesville rolled to a 54-15 win at Christian Academy on Thursday evening.
The Eagles led 19-5 at the end of the first quarter before increasing that to 31-9 by intermission. Lanesville then outscored the Warriors 23-6 in the second half.
Shelby Allen led a balanced Eagles’ attack with nine points.
Freshman Addison Jackson scored a team-high six points for the Warriors (0-5), who’ll will visit Central Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.
.
LANESVILLE 54, CAI 15
Lanesville 19 12 13 10 — 54
Chr. Academy 5 4 5 1 — 15
Lanesville (4-1): Jane Davis 8, Hadley Crosier 7, Linzie Wernert 4, Ava Kerr 8, Emma Davis 2, Hylton Brumley 5, Shelby Allen 9, Morgan Sonner 8, Ellie Schneider 3.
CAI (0-5): Leah Stevens 4, Macy Jackson 4, Alexus Bryant 1, Addison Jackson 6.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 8 (J. Davis 2, Kerr 2, Allen, Brumley, Crosier, Schneider); CAI 1 (M. Jackson).
.
SCOTTSBURG HOLDS OFF FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Scottsburg outlasted Floyd Central 60-54 Thursday night.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter and at 22 at halftime before the Warriorettes edged ahead 42-38 by the conclusion of the third period. Scottsburg then outscored the Highlanders 18-16 in the final frame to secure the victory.
Nora Gibson finished with a team-high 14 points for Floyd while Elise Coleman and Samara Miller had 13 apiece.
The Highlanders (2-3) will next visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
SCOTTSBURG 60, FLOYD CENTRAL 54
Scottsburg 10 12 20 18 — 60
Floyd Central 10 12 16 16 — 54
Scottsburg (3-1): Richardson 18, Hiler 13, Stutsman 13, Cooper 7, Fouts 7, Martin 2.
Floyd Central (2-3): Nora Gibson 14, Elise Coleman 13, Samara Miller 13, CJ Celichowski 6, Megan Czarnecki 4, Carly Fonda 3, Casteel 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.