CANNELTON — Sophomore forward Jayli Smith tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rock Creek to a 65-27 win at Cannelton on Friday night.

The Lions led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 43-13 in the second half.

Freshman guards Ryleigh Newton (15), Rylan Byars (13) and Nevaeh McWilliams (nine) combined for 37 points for Creek.

The Lions (1-1) will visit Clarksville on Tuesday night.

ROCK CREEK 65, CANNELTON 27

Rock Creek 14  8  25 18 — 65

Cannelton    9   8   8   2 — 27

     Rock Creek (1-1): Rylan Byars 10, Chloe Carter 6, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 9, Jayli Smith 19, Ryleigh Newton 15, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 2.

     Cannelton (0-2): Bria Garrett 2, Kendall Hale 20, Kylie Anastasiades 5.

     3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Newton 3, Byars); Cannelton 2 (Anastasiades, Hale).

‘DOGS BEAT BOONVILLE

CORYDON — Maleea Roland tallied 20 points to help New Albany rally for a 47-38 victory over Boonville in the first round of Corydon Central's Battle at the First Capital on Friday night. 

The Bulldogs led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime before the Pioneers outscored them 13-5 in the third to take a 28-24 lead. New Albany, however, outpointed Boonville 23-11 in the final frame to get the win. 

Taylor Treat added 13 points and Journey Howard eight for the Bulldogs (3-0), who'll face Class A No. 2 Lanesville at noon Saturday in their second game of the tourney. Lanesville advanced with a 56-32 win over Evansville Reitz. 

If New Albany loses to the Eagles it will play in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. If the 'Dogs beat Lanesville they'll play in the final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

NEW ALBANY 47, BOONVILLE 38

Boonville          6      9   13     11 — 38

New Albany     12     7     5     23 — 47

     Boonville (1-2): Ashlee Lutz 1, Ana Chavez 3, Ali Ward 5, Alaysha Bradenberger 20, Ashtyn Mayes 4, Jyia Einerwold 3, Korey Berg 2. 

     New Albany (3-0): Maleea Roland 20, Taylor Treat 13, Anasha Crowdus 1, Sophia Corley 2, Journey Howard 8, Alaina Walker 3. 

     3-point field goals: Boonville 5 (Brandenberger 3, Einerwold, Ward); New Albany 4 (Roland 2, Treat 2). 

