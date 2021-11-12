CANNELTON — Sophomore forward Jayli Smith tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Rock Creek to a 65-27 win at Cannelton on Friday night.
The Lions led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 43-13 in the second half.
Freshman guards Ryleigh Newton (15), Rylan Byars (13) and Nevaeh McWilliams (nine) combined for 37 points for Creek.
The Lions (1-1) will visit Clarksville on Tuesday night.
ROCK CREEK 65, CANNELTON 27
Rock Creek 14 8 25 18 — 65
Cannelton 9 8 8 2 — 27
Rock Creek (1-1): Rylan Byars 10, Chloe Carter 6, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 9, Jayli Smith 19, Ryleigh Newton 15, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 2.
Cannelton (0-2): Bria Garrett 2, Kendall Hale 20, Kylie Anastasiades 5.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Newton 3, Byars); Cannelton 2 (Anastasiades, Hale).
‘DOGS BEAT BOONVILLE
CORYDON — Maleea Roland tallied 20 points to help New Albany rally for a 47-38 victory over Boonville in the first round of Corydon Central's Battle at the First Capital on Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime before the Pioneers outscored them 13-5 in the third to take a 28-24 lead. New Albany, however, outpointed Boonville 23-11 in the final frame to get the win.
Taylor Treat added 13 points and Journey Howard eight for the Bulldogs (3-0), who'll face Class A No. 2 Lanesville at noon Saturday in their second game of the tourney. Lanesville advanced with a 56-32 win over Evansville Reitz.
If New Albany loses to the Eagles it will play in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. If the 'Dogs beat Lanesville they'll play in the final at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
NEW ALBANY 47, BOONVILLE 38
Boonville 6 9 13 11 — 38
New Albany 12 7 5 23 — 47
Boonville (1-2): Ashlee Lutz 1, Ana Chavez 3, Ali Ward 5, Alaysha Bradenberger 20, Ashtyn Mayes 4, Jyia Einerwold 3, Korey Berg 2.
New Albany (3-0): Maleea Roland 20, Taylor Treat 13, Anasha Crowdus 1, Sophia Corley 2, Journey Howard 8, Alaina Walker 3.
3-point field goals: Boonville 5 (Brandenberger 3, Einerwold, Ward); New Albany 4 (Roland 2, Treat 2).
