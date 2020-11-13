SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek gave Sara Nord a win in her head-coaching debut, while equaling its win total of last season, in its opener Friday night.
Three Lions scored in double digits as the hosts rallied for a 40-31 victory over visiting Cannelton in the former Jeffersonville High School star and University of Louisville standout’s first game as the bench boss.
Senior Leah Thompson tallied a game-high 12 points while freshman Chloe Carter and senior Erin Goodman added 11 points apiece as Rock Creek fought back from a 6-3 deficit at the end of the first quarter for an 18-13 halftime lead.
The Lions increased their lead to 24-16 by the end of the third quarter en route to a nine-point victory.
Junior Tiffany Miller added six points for Rock Creek, which went 1-22 last season and didn’t win its first game until Dec. 28.
The Lions (1-0) next visit Clarksville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 40, CANNELTON 31
Cannelton 6 7 3 15 — 31
Rock Creek 3 15 6 16 — 40
Cannelton (0-2): Entwistle 6, Gray 3, Hale 6, Dawson 6, Price 6.
Rock Creek (1-0): Leah Thompson 12, Tiffany Miller 6, Chloe Carter 11, Erin Goodman 11.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 0; Rock Creek 2 (Thompson 2).
.
DRAGONS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Jaclyn Emly hit six 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 23 points as Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek downed host Seymour 56-30 Friday night.
The Kentucky Wesleyan recruit hit 8 for 13 from the field, including 6 of 10 from long range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line. She also had a game-best six steals to go along with a trio of assists for the Dragons, who led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime before outscoring the Owls 25-8 after intermission.
Also for Creek, fellow senior Alana Striverson added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior transfer Marissa Gasaway, who had double-doubles in the team’s first two games, tallied two points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Dragons (3-0) host New Albany at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
SILVER CREEK 56, SEYMOUR 30
Silver Creek 16 15 15 10 — 56
Seymour 11 11 4 4 — 30
Silver Creek (3-0): Kynidi Striverson 2, Sydney Sierota 4, Jaclyn Emly 23, Marissa Gasaway 2, Alana Striverson 13, Emme Rooney 5, Savannah Kirchgessner 7.
Seymour (0-2): Jamya Miller 2, Alyssa Perry 4, Grace Meyer 17, Brooke Trinkle 5, Kendall Sterling 2
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 7 (Emly 6, Kirchgessner); Seymour 3 (Meyer, Perry, Trinkle).
.
PANTHERS TOP PIONEERS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central clipped Providence 61-8 in a first-round game of the Battle at the First Capital on Friday night.
The Pioneers (0-2) face Crawford County at noon today in a consolation game. If they win that one they’ll play at 7:30 p.m. If they lose they’ll play at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.