Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.