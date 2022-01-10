Rock Creek Lions

SELLERSBURG — Visiting West Washington used big second and third periods to top Rock Creek 50-30 Monday night. 

The Lions, who were playing their first game since Dec. 17, led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Senators struck back. West Washington outpointed the hosts 13-5 in the second, to take an 18-12 lead into the locker room, then 19-6 in the third, to take control en route to its sixth consecutive win. 

Nevaeh McWilliams scored a team-best 13 points to lead Rock Creek while Rylan Byars added six. 

The Lions (7-6) visit Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday night. 

WEST WASHINGTON 50, ROCK CREEK 30

West Wash     5     13     19     13 — 50

Rock Creek     7       5       6     12 — 30

     West Washington (12-4): LillyThompson 11, Alandra Johnson 14, Shelby Griffitts 6, Kenzie Brown 4, Madison Brown 7, Ava Woods 8. 

     Rock Creek (7-6): Rylan Byars 6, Chloe Carter 3, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 13, Jayli Smith 4, Ryleigh Newton 2. 

     3-point field goals: West Washington (Johnson 2); Rock Creek 2 (Byars, McWilliams). 

EAGLES TOP WARRIORS

LOUISVILLE — Host Portland Christian built a 13-point halftime lead en route to a 51-36 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday night. 

The Eagles doubled up the Warriors in the first quarter, outscoring them 16-8. They extended their lead to 29-16 by halftime. 

Portland Christian outpointed CAI by just two (22-20) in the second half. 

Audrey Brieschke tallied 12 points off the bench to pace the Warriors (5-10), who next host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 51, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 36

Christian Academy     8       8      10     10 — 36

Portland Christian     16     13     10     12 — 51

     CAI (5-10): Ashlin Owen 6, Leah Stevens 6, Alexus Bryant 6, Brooklyn Shields 6, Audrey Brieschke 12. 

     Portland Christian (9-2): Heid 20, Ballard 13, Bragg 4, L. Mulvey 4, R. Mulvey 8, Evans 2. 

     3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Brieschke); Portland Christian 6 (Heid 3, Ballard 2, Bragg).

