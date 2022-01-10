SELLERSBURG — Visiting West Washington used big second and third periods to top Rock Creek 50-30 Monday night.
The Lions, who were playing their first game since Dec. 17, led 7-5 at the end of the first quarter before the Senators struck back. West Washington outpointed the hosts 13-5 in the second, to take an 18-12 lead into the locker room, then 19-6 in the third, to take control en route to its sixth consecutive win.
Nevaeh McWilliams scored a team-best 13 points to lead Rock Creek while Rylan Byars added six.
The Lions (7-6) visit Shawe Memorial at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
WEST WASHINGTON 50, ROCK CREEK 30
West Wash 5 13 19 13 — 50
Rock Creek 7 5 6 12 — 30
West Washington (12-4): LillyThompson 11, Alandra Johnson 14, Shelby Griffitts 6, Kenzie Brown 4, Madison Brown 7, Ava Woods 8.
Rock Creek (7-6): Rylan Byars 6, Chloe Carter 3, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 13, Jayli Smith 4, Ryleigh Newton 2.
3-point field goals: West Washington (Johnson 2); Rock Creek 2 (Byars, McWilliams).
EAGLES TOP WARRIORS
LOUISVILLE — Host Portland Christian built a 13-point halftime lead en route to a 51-36 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Monday night.
The Eagles doubled up the Warriors in the first quarter, outscoring them 16-8. They extended their lead to 29-16 by halftime.
Portland Christian outpointed CAI by just two (22-20) in the second half.
Audrey Brieschke tallied 12 points off the bench to pace the Warriors (5-10), who next host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 51, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 36
Christian Academy 8 8 10 10 — 36
Portland Christian 16 13 10 12 — 51
CAI (5-10): Ashlin Owen 6, Leah Stevens 6, Alexus Bryant 6, Brooklyn Shields 6, Audrey Brieschke 12.
Portland Christian (9-2): Heid 20, Ballard 13, Bragg 4, L. Mulvey 4, R. Mulvey 8, Evans 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Brieschke); Portland Christian 6 (Heid 3, Ballard 2, Bragg).
