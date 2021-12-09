SELLERSBURG — Jayli Smith had a double-double to lead host Rock Creek to a 46-24 victory over visiting Clarksville on Thursday night.
The sophomore finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Lions
Nevaeh McWilliams also netted 15 points while Chloe Carter added eight for Creek (7-4), which led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and 22-11 at halftime before outscoring the Generals 24-13 in the second half.
Dahja Gaines scored eight points to lead Clarksville.
The Lions next host Crothersville at 11 a.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, the Generals (2-9) visit Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
ROCK CREEK 46, CLARKSVILLE 24
Clarksville 4 7 9 4 — 24
Rock Creek 13 9 15 9 — 46
Clarksville (2-9): Dahja Gaines 8, Courtney Austin 6, Carlye Nixe 4, Mariah Smith 6.
Rock Creek (7-4): Chloe Carter 8, Tiffany Miller 5, Nevaeh McWilliams 15, Jayli Smith 15, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 1.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 3 (Austin 2, Nixe); Rock Creek 3 (McWilliams 2, Miller).
PIRATES STING HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Tatum McFarland tallied 23 points to pace four in double digits and lead host Charlestown to a 72-19 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday night.
Kennedy Coleman and Laney Hawkins added 16 points apiece while Demaria King netted 10 for the Pirates, who led 27-3 at the end of the first quarter and 51-9 at halftime.
"We played really well as a team for four quarters without a second half letdown like we had last week," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "Demaria King had an awesome first quarter with 10 points and five boards, experienced some foot pain as the second quarter started, and sat out the rest of the game.
"Tatum McFarland picked up the slack with 13 points in the second. Kennedy Coleman had a complete game — scoring, being the leading rebounds in the game and playing great defense. Maddie Nipper had an off-night shooting, but was awesome running the team and playing aggressively on defense."
Freshman Mylee Marcum scored six points to pace the Hornets (2-6), who host West Washington next Thursday night.
Charlestown will next visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 72, HENRYVILLE 19
Henryville 3 6 6 4 — 19
Charlestown 27 24 16 5 — 72
Henryville (2-6): Chloe Harter 2, Hillary White 3, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 4, Mylee Marcum 6, Mary Crick 4.
Charlestown (8-2): Laney Hawkins 16, Maddie Nipper 6, Kennedy Coleman 16, Tatum McFarland 23, Demaria King 10, Ashlyn Moore 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 0; Charlestown 7 (McFarland 5, Coleman, Hawkins).
EAGLES BEAT BORDEN
BORDEN — Class A No. 4 Lanesville rolled to a 59-16 win at Borden in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday night.
The Eagles led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime before outscoring the Braves 20-0 in the third period.
Junior Linzie Wernet netted a game-high 18 points to lead Lanesville while freshman Hadley Crosier tallied 12.
Emily Cissell scored eight points to lead Borden (5-3), which will host Providence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Lanesville is a good team. They came out and punched us in the mouth and we didn't respond," Braves head coach Matt Vick said. "(We made) too many careless mistakes on our end."
Meanwhile the Eagles are idle until they host Crawford County next Thursday.
LANESVILLE 59, BORDEN 16
Lanesville 23 13 20 3 — 59
Borden 5 7 0 4 — 16
Lanesville (11-1): Hadley Crosier 12, Ava Kerr 9, Kennedy Gordon 7, Hylton Brumley 5, Linzie Wernert 18, Morgan Sonner 8.
Borden (5-3): Gabby Thomas 2, Delaney Smith 1, Caitlyn Cook 3, Paige Robinson 2, Emily Cissell 8.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 5 (Crosier 2, Kerr, Gordon, Wernert); Borden 3 (Cissell 2, Cook).
SCOTTSBURG RALLIES TO DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Scottsburg outscored host New Albany by 16 points in the third quarter to rally for a 66-57 win Thursday night at the Doghouse.
The Warriorettes led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs outscored the visitors 26-15 in the second to take a 34-26 lead into the locker room.
Scottsburg, however, outpointed New Albany 23-7 in the third frame to take control, then 17-16 in the fourth to finish off the game.
Freshman guard Ellie Richardson scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Warriorettes (7-4).
Maleea Roland tallied a team-high 22 points while Taylor Treat added 19 for the Bulldogs (4-7), who visit Jennings County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
SCOTTSBURG 66, NEW ALBANY 57
Scottsburg 11 15 23 17 — 66
New Albany 8 26 7 16 — 57
Scottsburg (7-4): Ellie Richardson 23, Haley Thomas 6, Allison McGlothlin 6, Hannah Stutsman 11, Abbey Martin 2, Carrie Hiler 7, Taneisha Griffin 11.
New Albany (4-7): Maleea Roland 22, Taylor Treat 19, Kaylee DeMuth 6, Journey Howard 7, Alaina Walker 3.
3-point field goals: Scottsburg 3 (Hiler, Richardson, Stutsman); New Albany 3 (DeMuth 2, Roland).
LADY CATS TOP PIONEERS
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison topped Providence 38-25 Thursday night.
The two teams were tied 12-all at the end of the first quarter before the Lady Cats outpointed the Pioneers 9-3 in the second to take a 21-15 lead into the locker room.
North Harrison added to its lead in the third period, outscoring Providence 11-5, to take control.
Diana Burgher tallied a game-high 20 points to pace the Lady Cats (8-4).
Grace Denis hit a 3-pointer in each period to finish with a team-high 12 points for the Pioneers (2-7), who will visit Borden at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
NORTH HARRISON 38, PROVIDENCE 25
Providence 12 3 5 5 — 25
North Harrison 12 9 11 6 — 38
Providence (2-7): Anna Rodewig 6, Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 5, Grace Denis 12.
North Harrison (8-4): Diana Burgher 20, Audrey Tucker 3, Madi Clunie 6, McKenna Pearson 1, Chloee Shewmaker 5, Meg Marinc 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Denis 4, Rodewig 2, L. Weber); North Harrison 7 (Burgher 3, Clunie 2, Marine, Shewmaker).
