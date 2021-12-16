BEDFORD — Silver Creek’s 22-game winning streak is over.
Class 4A No. 5 Bedford North Lawrence downed the 3A No. 2 Dragons 49-42 Thursday night in a battle between two of the state’s top teams, regardless of classification, at the BNL Fieldhouse.
The host Stars used a big second period to take control, then held Creek at bay the rest of the way.
Ironically, Bedford was the last team to defeat the Dragons, winning 59-54 in Sellersburg on Jan. 14. Creek then reeled off 10 consecutive victories en route to the 3A state title and won its first 12 games of this season.
The Dragons (12-1), who had won their first dozen games by an average of 19.2 points, led the Stars 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Bedford, however, outscored Silver Creek 15-5 in the second to take a 21-17 lead into the locker room.
The Dragons fought back in the third period, outpointing the Stars 16-15 to pull within three (36-33) heading into the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, though, BNL outscored Creek 13-9 to preserve the victory.
Junior guard Karsyn Norman tallied a game-high 13 points to pace the Stars (11-1), whose lone loss this season was a one-point setback to a team from Illinois. Senior Carlee Kern added 11 while sophomore standout Chloe Spreen only scored six for BNL, which shot 41.5 percent (17 for 41) from the field. Spreen snared a game-high 10 rebounds while Mallory Pride had seven.
Senior guard Sydney Sierota tallied 12 points to lead the Dragons, who shot 38.1 percent (16 for 42) from the field and were just 2 for 13 (15.4 percent) from 3-point range. Kynidi Mason-Striverson added 11 points, five rebounds and two assists while Emme Rooney added eight points and five assists. Lacey Tingle tallied five points, five steals and four rebounds.
Silver Creek returns to Mid-Southern Conference action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when it visits Brownstown Central.
.
BEDFORD NL 49, SILVER CREEK 42
Silver Creek 12 5 16 9 — 42
Bedford NL 6 15 15 13 — 49
Silver Creek (12-1): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 11, Sydney Sierota 12, Emme Rooney 8, Merideth Wilkinson 6, Lacey Tingle 5.
Bedford NL (11-1): Karsyn Norman 13, Carlee Kern 11, Mallory Pride 9, Chloe Spreen 6, Madisyn Bailey 6, Ella Turner 2, Emma Crane 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 2 (Rooney, Tingle); Bedford NL 5 (Bailey 2, Norman 2, Kern).
.
JUG ROX BEAT BRAVES
SHOALS — Host Shoals pulled away in the final frame for a 52-40 victory over visiting Borden on Thursday night.
The Jug Rox led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 34-30 at the conclusion of the third period en route to a 12-point triumph.
“We made too many errors and it gave Shoals confidence. We aren’t mentally tough enough right now, and that’s on me,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Emily Cissell tallied a team-high 17 points to pace the Braves while Claire Hall added seven and Caitlyn Cook six.
Borden (7-4) will next visit Milan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
SHOALS 52, BORDEN 40
Borden 14 9 7 8 — 40
Shoals 16 10 8 18 — 52
Borden (7-4): Hannah Peine 3, Delaney Smith 1, Caitlyn Cook 6, Paige Robinson 6, Emily Cissell 17, Claire Hall 7.
Shoals (3-9): Fischer 17, Smith 2, Shaw 8, Turpin 17, Jordan 8.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Cissell 4); Shoals 3 (Fischer 2, Shaw).
.
WARRIORS WIN 2ND STRAIGHT
CANNELTON — Freshman Leah Stevens tallied a game-high 23 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead Christian Academy to a 55-30 win at Cannelton on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs led 9-8 at the end of the first period before the Warriors outscored the hosts 17-6 in the second behind eight points from Stevens. She scored 11 more in the third quarter as CAI’s lead grew to 39-20.
Lilly Yates added 11 points for the Warriors while Ashlin Owen netted nine and Brooklyn Shields eight.
CAI (4-8), which has won two in a row, will host South Central at 6 p.m. Friday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 55, CANNELTON 30
Chr. Academy 8 17 14 16 — 55
Cannelton 9 6 9 6 — 30
CAI (4-8): Leah Stevens 23, Brooklyn Shields 8, Ashlin Owen 9, Lilly Yates 11, Nicole Tucker 2, Abby Anderton 2.
Cannelton (2-6): B. Garrett 6, K. Hale 17, K. Annstasiades 7.
3-point field goals: CAI 1 (Stevens); Cannelton 2 (Hale 2).
.
SENATORS HOLD OFF HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — West Washington held off host Henryville for a 32-22 win Thursday night.
The Senators led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 17-12 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 7-0 in the third to take a 24-12 lead into the final frame. Henryville rallied in the last period, but it wasn’t enough.
Sophomore guard Hillary White tallied 12 points to pace the Hornets.
Henryville (2-7) will visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
.
WEST WASHINGTON 32, HENRYVILLE 22
W. Washington 9 8 7 8 — 32
Henryville 8 4 0 10 — 22
West Washington (8-4): Lilly Thompson 2, Alandra Johnson 9, Shelby Griffitts 2, Kenzie Brown 9, Ava Woods 10.
Henryville (2-7): Hillary White 12, Alexis Marion 2, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 2, Mylee Marcum 4, Mary Crick 2.
3-point field goals: West Washington1 (K. Brown, Johnson 3); Henryville 2 (White 2).
.
EASTERN OUSTS NEW WASH
PEKIN — Kyia McKinley netted 18 points to lead host Eastern to a 56-28 victory over visiting New Washington on Thursday night.
The Musketeers led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-12 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 20-6 in the third period to take command.
Ava Sowder added nine points and Kaylee McKinley eight for Eastern (8-3).
New Wash (5-7) will host Class A No. 3 Lanesville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
‘DOG TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — New Albany topped Providence 40-21 Thursday night at the Larkin Center.
The Bulldogs led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter before they outscored the hosts 16-5 in the second to take a 25-11 lead into the locker room at halftime.
New Albany then outpointed the Pioneers 15-10 in the second half.
Maleea Roland tallied a team-high 12 points while Journey Howard added 10 for the Bulldogs, who snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Lillie Weber scored six points to pace Providence while Kate Weber and Kate Simmons netted five apiece.
New Albany (5-8) will visit Evansville North at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while the Pioneers (2-10) host Southwestern at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
NEW ALBANY 40, PROVIDENCE 21
New Albany 9 16 7 8 — 40
Providence 6 5 4 6 — 21
New Albany (5-8): Maleea Roland 12, Taylor Treat 2, Anasha Crowdus 2, Journey Howard 10, Alaina Walker 5, Joy Robinson 4, Kaylee Demuth 5.
Providence (2-10): Kate Weber 5, Anna Rodewig 2, Kate Simmons 5, Lillie Weber 6, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Roland 2, Demuth); Providence 4 (L. Weber 2, Denis, K. Weber).
.
OWLS OUST HIGHLANDERS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour clipped Floyd Central 49-40 Thursday night in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest.
The Highlanders (3-8, 0-3) host Salem at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
