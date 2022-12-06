NEW ALBANY — Leah Stevens’ 3-pointer at the buzzer lifted host Christian Academy to a dramatic 39-36 victory — its first of the season — over Clarksville on Tuesday night.
The Generals led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors outscored the visitors 15-3 in the second to take a 21-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Clarksville responded in the third period, outpointing CAI 16-8 to take a 30-29 lead into the final frame.
With the two teams tied at 36 with 1.5 seconds to play, the Warriors had the ball on the sideline near their basket. That’s when Reagan Hodge in-bounded the ball to Stevens, who came off a screen, in the corner. The sophomore took the pass, turned and launched a 3 that rattled in as the final buzzer sounded, setting off a Christian Academy celebration.
Stevens tallied 10 points, making a trio of 3s, while freshman Addison Jackson topped the team with 13 points for the Warriors (1-8), who’ll host Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Dahja Gaines scored a game-high 17 points for the Generals (2-8), who are slated to host Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 39, CLARKSVILLE 36
Clarksville 11 3 16 6 — 36
Chr. Academy 6 15 8 10 — 39
Clarksville (2-8): Kenzie Alexander 2, Dahja Gaines 17, Emma Winsor 3, Carlye Nixe 2, Skye Howey 1, Jayonna Shirley 5, Atkins 4.
CAI (1-8): Leah Stevens 10, Macy Jackson 8, Alexus Bryant 2, Brooklyn Shields 6, Addison Jackson 13.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 3 (Gaines 2, Atkins); CAI 4 (Stevens 3, M. Jackson).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Freshman Addison Smith scored a game-high 18 points to pace Providence to a 67-38 win at South Central on Tuesday night.
Smith made seven field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, and was 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Pioneers, who led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Rebels 21-5 in the second to take command.
Lillie Weber added 11 points, eight in the fourth quarter, for Providence. She also hit three of the Pioneers’ nine 3-pointers. Freshman Livy Theobald added nine points, making one field goal and going 7 for 10 from the free throw line.
Providence (3-4) will next host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PROVIDENCE 67, SOUTH CENTRAL 38
Providence 14 21 12 20 — 67
South Central 11 5 10 12 — 38
Providence (3-4): Kate Weber 6, Lillie Weber 11, Kamden Pierce 2, Brooklynn Schneider 4, Addison Smith 18, Livy Theobald 9, Grace Denis 6, Avery Smith 6, Molly Richards 5.
South Central (0-8): Kendall Kiper 4, Olivia Maley 7, Bartaszek 10, Kaitlyn Harl 5, Autumn Knear 3, Gabby Ashby 3, Lexie Leibert 3, Millie Spencer 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 9 (L. Weber 3, Denis 2, Ad. Smith 2, K. Weber 2); South Central 4 (Maley, Harl, Leibert, Spencer).
WARRIORETTES RALLY PAST PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg outscored Charlestown 25-11 in the second half to rally for a 51-39 Mid-Southern Conference victory Tuesday night.
The Pirates led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime before the Warriorettes outpointed the visitors 13-8 in the third period and 12-3 in the final frame.
Sophomore Katrina Cooper scored a game-high 18 points while Hannah Stutsman tallied 12 and Ellie Richardson 11 for Scottsburg (7-2, 4-1).
Kennedy Coleman scored 12 points to pace the Pirates (6-3, 2-2), who also received eight points from Lienna Blackstone.
Charlestown (6-3, 2-2) will visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SCOTTSBURG 51, CHARLESTOWN 39
Charlestown 18 10 8 3 — 39
Scottsburg 11 15 13 12 — 51
Charlestown (6-3, 2-2): Laney Hawkins 5, Maddie Nipper 7, Tatum McFarland 7, Lienna Blackstone 8, Kennedy Coleman 12.
Scottsburg (7-2, 4-1): Ellie Richardson 11, Carrie Hiler 6, Haley Thomas 2, Hannah Stutsman 12, Lola Fouts 2, Katrina Cooper 18.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (McFarland, Nipper); Scottsburg 5 (Stutsman 3, Hiler 2).
HIGHLANDERS OUST OLYMPIANS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Elise Coleman and Samara Miller combined for 36 points to lead Floyd Central to a 58-42 victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Tuesday night.
Coleman, a freshman, tallied 20 while Miller, a sophomore, scored 16 for the Highlanders, who outscored the Olympians 17-7 in the first quarter en route to a 30-22 halftime lead. They then took command in the third period, outpointing East 20-7.
Floyd Central (4-5, 1-1) will host Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 58, COLUMBUS EAST 42
Columbus East 7 15 7 13 — 42
Floyd Central 17 13 20 8 — 58
Columbus East (5-5, 0-1): Jenna Guse 5, Victoria Cuhadar 2, Allison Craig 5, Heidi Murphy 3, Saige Stahl 22, Leah Bachmann 5.
Floyd Central (4-5, 1-1): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 20, Samara Miller 16, Megan Czarnecki 4, Nora Gibson 6, Natalya Gaines 3, CJ Celichowski 6.
3-point field goals: Columbus East 2 (Craig, Guse); Floyd Central 5 (Coleman 2, Miller 2, Hausz).
