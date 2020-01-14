SELLERSBURG — Alana Striverson tallied a game-high 22 points and her younger sister, Kynidi, had a huge all-around game to lead Class 3A No. 9 Silver Creek to a 70-55 win over visiting Madison on Tuesday night.
Alana Striverson, a junior, went 4-for-4 from 3-point range to lead the Dragons, who were a combined 12 for 20 (60 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile Kynidi Striverson contributed 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Emme Rooney added 14 points and Jaclyn Emly 10 for the Dragons, who broke the game open in the second period, when they outscored the Cubs 25-12 behind 10 points from Alana Striverson.
Silver Creek (14-3) plays at Austin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
SILVER CREEK 70, MADISON 55
Madison 9 12 18 16—55
Silver Creek 12 25 18 15—70
Madison (10-6): Jade Nutley 24, London Perry 8, Paige Young 15, Daesja Jay 5, Taylor Lyon 3.
Silver Creek (14-3): Kynidi Striverson 13, Jaclyn Emly 10, Alana Striverson 22, Emme Rooney 14, Savannah Kirchgessner 5, Abby Grimm 6.
3-point field goals: Madison 4 (Young 3, Jay); Silver Creek 12 (A. Striverson 4, Emly 2, Grimm 2, Rooney 2, Kirchgessner, K. Striverson).
HIGHLANDERS HOLD OFF BRAVES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outscored Borden 27-10 over the second and third quarters en route to a 46-24 triumph Tuesday night.
The Highlanders led 8-3 at the end of the first period before outscoring the Braves 14-6 in the second to take a 22-9 lead into the locker room at halftime. Floyd increased its advantage to 35-13 by the end of the third quarter.
"I didn't think we came with toughness and grit tonight," Borden coach Matt Vick said. "The third quarter killed us because we allowed them to get transition layups. It didn't help that we shot poorly tonight and committed too many turnovers."
Kalissa Fosskuhl scored a game-high 11 points to lead the Highlanders while Keegan Kaiser added nine.
Christina Knight scored eight points to lead the Braves (8-9), who host Orleans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Floyd Central (5-12) next plays at Bedford North Lawrence at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 46, BORDEN 24
Borden 3 6 4 11—24
Floyd Central 8 14 13 9—46
Borden (8-9): Christina Knight 8, Kaylie Magallanes 4, Emily Cissell 4, Caitlyn Cook 4, Dayton Nale 2, Grace Hall 2.
Floyd Central (5-12): Kalissa Fosskuhl 11, Keegan Kaiser 9, Sophia Gasaway 6, Mandy Hess 5, Kendall Brown 5.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Knight 2, Cissell); Floyd Central 4 (Fosskuhl 2, Kaiser, Hess).
EASTERN EDGES PIRATES IN OT
PEKIN — Host Eastern rallied to force overtime, then outscored Charlestown 9-5 in the extra session for a 50-46 Mid-Southern Conference win Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Pirates fought back, trimming the deficit to 18-15 by halftime. Then, Charlestown outscored Eastern 17-7 in the third quarter to go up 32-25. The Pirates, playing without starting guard Karston Watson, increased their lead to nine early in the final frame before losing guard Jackie Biscardi to an injury.
Shelbi Patton tallied a game-high 20 points — nine of which came in the fourth quarter and overtime — for the Musketeers (11-7, 3-4), who play at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Skylar Cochran scored 15 points to pace the Pirates while Laney Hawkins and Peyton Crace added 11 apiece. Charlestown (9-9, 2-5) hosts Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
EASTERN 50, CHARLESTOWN 46 (OT)
Charlestown 4 11 17 9 5—46
Eastern 11 7 7 16 9—50
Charlestown (9-9, 2-5): Laney Hawkins 11, Skylar Cochran 15, Peyton Crace 11, Jackie Biscardi 2, Demaria King 4, Heidi Chester 3.
Eastern (11-7, 3-4): Claywell 9, Patton 20, Crumpton 3, Sill 7, Graves 4, McKinley 7.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 2 (Hawkins 2); Eastern 3 (Claywell, Graves, Sill).
LIONS DOWN DOGS
SALEM — Class 3A No. 2 Salem jumped out to an early lead, then held off a second-quarter charge before pulling away from visiting New Albany for a 63-39 win Tuesday night.
The Lions led 11-0 to start the game and 19-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs, though, cut it to 24-20 late in the second period. However, it was almost all Salem after that.
Abigail Ratts scored a game-high 18 points while Karly Sweeney added 12 for the Lions (15-2), who outscored New Albany 33-18 in the second half.
Mya Jackson tallied 12 points off the bench to lead New Albany (6-11), which plays at Columbus East at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
SALEM 63, NEW ALBANY 38
New Albany 9 11 9 9—39
Salem 19 11 21 12—63
New Albany (6-11): Taylor Treat 2, Journey Howard 5, Layne Burke 8, Naria Reed 4, Mya Jackson 12, Delani Ewing 3, Shalandria White 2, Alaina Walker 2.
Salem (15-2): Callie Backherms 5, Natalie Noel 8, Abigail Ratts 18, Hope Tomlinson 5, Karly Sweeney 12, Macie Tomlinson 7, Lettie Nice 6, Olivia Weber 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Burke 2, Ewing); Salem 4 (M. Tomlinson, Backherms, H. Tomlinson).
WARRIORS' LATE PUSH COMES UP SHORT
NEW ALBANY — Shawe Memorial was able to hold off host Christian Academy's late rally for a 24-23 win Tuesday night.
The Hilltoppers led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 14-13 at halftime and 20-17 at the end of the third period, then held the Warriors at bay the rest of the way.
Lilly Yates scored a game-high 15 points for CAI (4-9), which hosts Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 24, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 23
Shawe Memorial 6 8 6 4—24
Christian Academy 4 9 4 6—23
Shawe Memorial (6-10): Lathrem 7, McAllister 6, Leatherman 4, Hill 3, Alderman 2, Grote 2.
Christian Academy (4-9): Lilly Yates 15, Ashlin Owen 4, Emma Fletcher 2, Makenzie Fountain 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 2 (Hill, McAllister); Christian Academy 0.
