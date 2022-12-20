CLARKSVILLE — The Smith twins combined for 28 points to lead Providence to a 47-39 victory over visiting Indianapolis Brebeuf on Tuesday evening.
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a game-high 18 points while her sister Avery added 10 to pace the Pioneers, who led 8-4 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves tied it at 17 by halftime. However Providence outscored Brebeuf 30-22 in the second half, including 18-11 in the final frame, to pick up its fourth straight win.
Senior Lillie Weber added nine points for the Pioneers, who won despite making only 11 of 25 free throws.
Providence (8-5) will next visit Indianapolis Scecina on Dec. 29.
PROVIDENCE 47, BREBEUF 39
Brebeuf 4 13 11 11 — 39
Providence 8 9 12 18 — 47
Brebeuf (4-6): Miller 6, Pate 17, Kendall 7, Anderson 2, Schafer 5, Perry 2.
Providence (8-5): Kate Weber 2, Lillie Weber 9, Molly Richards 4, Addison Smith 18, Avery Smith 10, Livy Theobald 1, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: Brebeuf 2 (Pate, Shafer); Providence 4 (L. Weber 2, Denis, Ad. Smith).
MARCUM LIFTS HORNETS TO WIN
DUGGER — Sophomore Mylee Marcum tallied a career-high 27 points to lead Henryville to a 56-18 win at Dugger Union on Tuesday.
The Hornets led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-8 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 30-10 after intermission.
Alexis Marion added eight points for Henryville (3-8), which will take a two-game win streak into Wednesday night’s game at South Decatur. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
HENRYVILLE 56, DUGGER UNION 18
Henryville 13 13 14 16 — 56
Dugger Union 6 2 6 4 — 18
Henryville (3-8): Chloe Harter 4, Gracie Best 3, Hillary White 6, Alexis Marion 8, Mylee Marcum 27, Allie McAfee 1, Peyton Steward 3, Kenzie Jackson 4.
Dugger Union (3-7): Jo. Smith 8, Ja. Smith 2, Simpson 4, Henico 2, Gerig 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 6 (Best, White 2, Marion 2, Steward); Dugger Union 0.
BORDEN DOWNS 'DORES
BORDEN — Freshman Ava Wheeler scored 15 points to lead Borden to a 39-26 win over Perry Central at home Tuesday night.
The Braves held a 19-8 halftime lead and went on to win 39-26.
“We didn’t shoot the ball the greatest, but I thought our defense did a really good job of taking away their bigs,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We’re getting better on the defensive end.”
Borden(10-4) will next play at Salem on Jan. 3.
BORDEN 39, PERRY CENTRAL 26
Perry Central 2 6 9 9 — 26
Borden 9 10 5 15 — 39
Borden (10-6): Ava Wheeler 15, Emma Hart 11, AJ Mallad 7, Riley Rarick 6.
Perry Central (3-12): Labhart 4, Lynch 5, Mullis 5, Parker 1, Smith 4, Cunningham 7.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 2 (Lynch, Mullis).
