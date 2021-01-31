CLARKSVILLE — Jasmine Walker tallied 22 points to lead Clarksville to a 60-18 victory over visiting Rock Creek in the regular-season finale for both Saturday afternoon.
Walker netted six first-period points for the Generals, who led 20-0 at the first stop and 33-9 at halftime. Clarksville outscored the Lions 27-9 in the second half en route to its seventh win — the most by the Generals since the 2007-08 season.
Kylie Perez added 11 points for Clarksville, which had nine players score.
Tiffany Miller scored eight points to lead the Lions while Chloe Carter netted seven.
Rock Creek (2-8) next faces Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional. Clarksville (7-15) faces Providence at the same time in the first round of the 2A Eastern Sectional.
.
CLARKSVILLE 60, ROCK CREEK
Rock Creek 0 9 4 5 — 18
Clarksville 20 13 7 20 — 60
Rock Creek (2-8): Maisy Reliford 3, Tiffany Miller 8, Chloe Carter 7.
Clarksville (7-15): Dahja Gaines 5, Myah Bagshaw 4, Kylie Perez 11, Jasmine Walker 22, April Jackson 2, Skye Howey 2, Courtney Austin 7, Alyssa Leezer 4, Nahriel Gaines 3.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Miller 2, Carter, Reliford); Clarksville 3 (Austin, Gaines, Perez).
.
PIONEERS TOP HILLTOPPERS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence outscored visiting Shawe Memorial 26-10 over the second and third quarters en route to a 42-24 triumph Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers led 9-5 at the end of the first period before increasing their advantage to 20-11 by intermission. Providence then outpointed the Hilltoppers 15-4 in the third quarter to take command.
Hailey Crisp scored 11 points to pace the Pioneers while freshman Sydney Waldron added nine.
Providence (7-15) next faces Clarksville at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the 2A Eastern Sectional.
.
PROVIDENCE 42, SHAWE MEMORIAL 24
Shawe Memorial 5 6 4 9 — 24
Providence 9 11 15 7 — 42
Shawe Memorial (2-8): Hill 9, Perez 2, Alderman 4, Grote 2, Lathrem 6, Jacobs 1.
Providence (7-15): Sydney Waldron 9, Lillie Weber 5, Maci Hoskins 4, Lauren Castleberry 6, Hailey Crisp 11, Paris Harrod 7.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 3 (Hill 3); Providence 3 (Castleberry 2, Waldron).
.
SPRINGS VALLEY BEATS BORDEN
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley built a 26-11 halftime lead en route to a 50-30 victory over visiting Borden on Saturday afternoon.
The Blackhawks led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Braves 15-3 in the second period to take a 15-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Springs Valley then outpointed Borden 24-9 in the second half.
"We didn't compete for all 4 quarters. We allowed their physicality to get the best of us," Braves coach Matt Vick said.
Grace Hall scored seven points to pace Borden while Emily Cissell added six.
The Braves (11-8) next face South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY 50, BORDEN 30
Springs Valley 11 15 17 7 — 50
Borden 8 3 6 3 — 30
Borden (11-8): Delaney Smith 2, Kaela Rose 2, Caitlyn Cook 2, Hailey Hurst 1, Grace Hall 7, Emily Cissell 6.
Springs Valley (11-10): Land 8, Buchanan 8, Lewis 2, Miller 1, Mahan 12, Gilmore 5, Wilson 2, Warren 2, Harford 10.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Cissell 2); Springs Valley 5 (Buchanan 2, Mahan 3).
.
TIGERS TOP WARRIORS
CROTHERSVILLE — Host Crothersville clipped Christian Academy 63-23 in the regular-season finale for both Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (1-20) next face Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.