CANNELTON — Jasmine Walker tallied a game-high 25 points to lead Clarksville to its third win of the season, a 46-14 triumph at Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
Walker scored 12 points in the first half and 13 in the second for the Generals, who led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter and 17-9 at halftime. Clarksville took control in the second half, outscoring the Bulldogs 29-5.
Mackenzie Spalding added seven points for the Generals, who ended a 10-game losing skid.
Clarksville (3-16) hosts Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 46, CANNELTON 14
Clarksville=13=4=15=14=-=46
Cannelton=6=3=3=2=-=14
Clarksville (3-16): Jasmine Walker 25, Mackenzie Spalding 7, Dahja Gaines 4, April Jackson 2, Emma Winsor 2, Daveona Miles 2, Kylie Perez 2, Alyssa Leezer 2.
Cannelton (2-17): Kendall Hale 9, Maggie Dawson 3, Sara Crafton 1.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 1 (Spalding), Cannelton 3 (Hale 2, Dawson).
.
PIRATES TOP WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Skylar Cochran scored a game-high 15 points to lead Charlestown to a 49-19 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Saturday night.
Jackie Biscardi added eight and Peyton Crace seven for the Pirates, who led 15-2 at the end of the first quarter and 27-11 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 22-3 after intermission.
Three players — Emma Fletcher, Erin Stensrud and Ashlin Owen — scored four points apiece to pace the Warriors (5-12), who play at Medora at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
The Pirates (12-10) host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 49, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 19
Christian Academy=2=9=0=3=-=19
Charlestown=15=12=7=15=-=49
Christian Academy (5-12): Ashlin Owen 4, Erin Stensrud 4, Emma Fletcher 4, Julia Yates 3, Lily Yates 2, Makenzie Fountain 2.
Charlestown (12-10): Skylar Cochran 15, Jackie Biscardi 8, Peyton Crace 7, Laney Hawkins 6, Demaria King 6, Andrea McCoy 5, Lanae Crowe 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 0; Charlestown 8 (Cochran 3, Hawkins 2, Biscardi 2, McCoy).
.
DRAGONS DOWN MUSKETEERS
SELLERSBURG — Alana Striverson scored a game-high 30 points to lead Silver Creek to a 61-29 triumph over Eastern in its final Mid-Southern Conference game Saturday night.
Three others — Emme Rooney, Abby Grimm and Kiela Phillips — scored seven apiece for the Dragons, who played without starter Jaclyn Emly due to injury.
"This was a good win getting ready for the [state] tournament," Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said. "Alana stepped her game up with Jaclyn being out. I thought our pressure was really solid. [Eastern's Isabell] Claywell didn't play and she does a great job handling and distributing the ball, so we thought we could turn up our press."
The Dragons led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime before outscoring the Musketeers 30-16 after intermission.
"As with everyone you want your team peaking at this time and I feel like we are starting to turn that corner," Schoen said. "We had a few moments where we rushed and were out of control. We had a lot of unnecessary turnovers, but we settled down in the second part of the third quarter and executed."
The Dragons (17-3, 7-2) host Louisville Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Meanwhile Eastern (13-8, 4-5) plays at Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 61, EASTERN 29
Eastern=5=8=10=6=—=29
Silver Creek=12=19=18=12=—=61
Eastern (13-8, 4-5): Casey 2, Graves 9, Jeter 2, Crumpton 5, Sill 7, McKinley 4.
Silver Creek (17-3, 7-2): Kynidi Striverson 3, Alana Striverson 30, Emme Rooney 7, Savannah Kirchgessner 2, Sydney Sierota 2, Abby Grimm 7, Kiela Phillips 7, Wilkerson 3.
3-point field goals: Eastern 1 (Sill); Silver Creek 6 (A. Striverson 4, Grimm, Phillips).
.
PANTHERS HOLD OFF HIGHLANDERS
CORYDON — Corydon Central outlasted visiting Floyd Central 43-37 Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, 19-16 at halftime and 30-20 heading into the final frame.
The Highlanders (5-15) host Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
MUSTANGS SINK REBELS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington won its fourth straight game, beating South Central 71-42 in a Southern Athletic Conference game Saturday.
The Mustangs (10-11) close out their regular season at Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.