SCOTTSBURG — Sophomore Katrina Cooper scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the second half to lead host Scottsburg to a 77-75 win over Jeffersonville in a nip-and-tuck contest Tuesday night at Meyer Gym.
The two teams were tied at 19-all at the end of the first quarter before the Warriorettes edged ahead 39-36 at the break. Scottsburg still led by three (63-60) entering the final frame. The Red Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Cooper finished with nine field goals and went 10 for 13 from the free throw line to lead the way for the Warriorettes (18-4), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Ellie Richardson added 17, Lola Fouts 12 and Carrie Hiler 10 for Scottsburg, which will close out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Class A No. 2 Lanesville.
Brooklyn Carter tallied 21 points to lead four in double digits for Jeff (14-9), which had its three-game win streak snapped. La’Kyra Johnson added 19, Sophia Reese 13 and Elle Marble 10 for the Red Devils, who will face the winner between Jennings County and the host Stars at 6 p.m. next Friday in a 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional semifinal.
SCOTTSBURG 77, JEFFERSONVILLE 75
Jeffersonville 19 17 24 15 — 75
Scottsburg 19 20 24 14 — 77
Jeffersonville (14-9): Sophia Reese 13, Elle Marble 10, Cadence Singleton 8, Brooklyn Carter 21, Maranda Mason 2, Averielle Baker 2, Emma Eaton 2, La’Kyra Johnson 19.
Scottsburg (18-4): Ellie Richardson 17, Carrie Hiler 10, Haley Thomas 2, Hannah Stutsman 8, Lola Fouts 12, Katrina Cooper 28.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Carter 5, Marble 2); Scottsburg 11 (Fouts 4, Hiler 3, Richardson 2, Stutsman 2).
PIRATES EDGE OWLS
CHARLESTOWN — Led by Kennedy Coleman’s double-double, host Charlestown downed Seymour 54-47 Tuesday night.
It was the 10th straight victory for the Pirates and the 100th on the bench for Coach Scott Matthews.
“This was the biggest win for us so far this year,” Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. “Seymour is a quality 4A team. They are one of the biggest teams we’ve played and they are very skilled.”
Coleman finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Tatum McFarland added 18 points.
“Kennedy Coleman had a great game … and Tatum McFarland had her smartest and best all-around game of the year for us,” Myers said. “Laney Hawkins had another fantastic defensive game on Kendal Sterling, one of the best players in this end of the state. Lienna Blackstone and Maddie Nipper were, by far, the shortest two players in the game but were keys to our winning the rebound battle 35-23.”
Hawkins added seven points and Nipper six.
“It was a great way to close out the season with 10 wins in a row and beating such a good team,” Myers said. “Now we focus on getting ready for one of the toughest sectionals in the state.”
Charlestown will face the host, and sixth-ranked, Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional.
CHARLESTOWN 54, SEYMOUR 47
Seymour 7 12 15 13 — 47
Charlestown 9 12 17 16 — 54
Seymour (12-9): Brown 6, Trinkle 11, Marshall 2, Sterling 12, Kirby 11, Morrison 2, Skidmore 3.
Charlestown (16-7): Laney Hawkins 7, Maddie Nipper 6, Tatum McFarland 18, Kennedy Coleman 23.
3-point field goals: Seymour 9 (Sterling 3, Trinkle 3, Kirby 2, Skidmore); Charlestown 6 (McFarland 4, Coleman, Nipper).
BRAVES BEAT SENATORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Freshman Riley Rarick scored a game-high 19 points to lead Borden to a 59-30 win at West Washington on Tuesday night.
Senior Emily Cissell added 16 and freshman Ava Wheeler 14 for the Braves, who led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 29-18 at the break before outscoring the Senators 30-12 in the second half.
Borden (16-5), which has won four in a row and seven of its last eight, will visit Springs Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in its regular-season finale.
BORDEN 59, WEST WASHINGTON 30
Borden 13 16 18 12 — 59
West Wash 7 11 4 8 — 30
Borden (16-5): Riley Rarick 19, Ava Wheeler 14, AJ Mallad 2, Hailey Hurst 3, Paige Robinson 5, Emily Cissell 16.
West Washington (7-14): Griffitts 5, Schmidt E. 2, Woods 4, Deaton 15, Hall 2, Ad. Brown 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 8 (Cissell 4, Robinson 3, Hurst, Wheeler, Rarick); West Washington 0.
JAMES LEADS MUSTANGS TO WIN
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington junior Kaidin James tallied 28 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as the host Mustangs rolled to a 68-11 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Tuesday night.
New Wash built a 55-3 halftime lead en route to its second straight victory.
Olivia Bower added 13 for the Mustangs (11-11, 3-2), who will face the Rising Sun-Medora winner at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in a Class A Rising Sun Sectional semifinal.
HORNETS HOLD OFF GENERALS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville held off Clarksville for a 41-30 win Tuesday night at Furnish Gym.
The Hornets (6-15) will visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night to close out their regular season.
The Generals (4-17) will host South Central at 6 p.m. Saturday evening in their regular-season finale.
‘PACK SLIPS PAST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Crawford County edged Providence 46-45 Tuesday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, 18-17 at halftime and 28-26 through three periods before the Wolfpack outscored them 20-17 in the final frame to rally for the win.
Emery Stroud scored a game-high 24 points for Crawford County (15-7).
Freshman Addison Smith tallied a team-high 17 points to pace Providence (14-7), which will visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in its regular-season finale.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 46, PROVIDENCE 45
Crawford Co. 8 9 9 20 — 46
Providence 12 6 10 17 — 45
Crawford County (15-7): Riley House 4, Emery Stroud 24, Maddyson Sturgeon 4, Emily Kerce 7, Natalie Stroud 5, Kylie Rickenbaugh 2.
Providence (14-7): Kate Weber 3, Lillie Weber 9, Molly Richards 7, Addison Smith 17, Grace Denis 3, Avery Smith 6.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 5 (Stroud 2, House, Kerce, Sturgeon); Providence 6 (L. Weber 3, Denis, Ad. Smith, K. Weber).
PANTHERS DOWN FLOYD CENTRAL
NORTH VERNON — Behind a single-game school-record 41 points from Juliann Woodard, Jennings County rolled to a 71-47 victory over visiting Floyd Central in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Tuesday night.
The Panthers led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 65-27 through three periods.
The Highlanders (9-12, 2-4) will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS DEFEAT DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Columbus East outlasted Silver Creek 69-52 Tuesday night. The two teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter before the Olympians outscored the Dragons 26-14 in the second to take a 38-26 lead into the locker room at intermission. East then outpointed Creek 31-26 in the second half.
The Dragons (12-9) will face Floyd Central at 6 p.m. next Wednesday in a first-round game of the 4A BNL Sectional.
