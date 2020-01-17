NEW ALBANY — Lilly Yates and Emma Fletcher had nine points apiece and Erin Stensrud added eight in a balanced Christian Academy attack that lifted the Warriors to a 38-21 win against Clarksville on Thursday.
The Warriors (5-9) host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Makenzie Spalding scored seven points to pace Clarksville (2-14), which hosts North Harrison at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 38, CLARKSVILLE 21
Clarksville 2 6 4 9 — 21
CAI 9 13 8 8 — 32
Clarksville (2-14): Shaelin Bruner 2, Emma Winsor 3, Kylie Perez 5, Makenzie Spalding 7, Jasmine Walker 2, Myah Bagshaw 2.
CAI (5-9): Fountain 5, Fletcher 9, L.Yates 9, McCoy 4, Stensrud 8, Owen 1, J.Yates 2.
3-point goals: Fletcher, Perez, Winsor.
BORDEN FALLS TO ORLEANS
BORDEN — Caitlyn Cook and Emily Cissell had 14 points apiece but Borden was unable to rally from a 13-5 first-quarter deficit Thursday night in a 53-45 loss to Orleans.
Borden shot 3 for 11 at the free-throw line.
“Free throws and offensive rebounding were the story tonight,” Borden coach Matt Vick said. “We played great half-court defense, but offensive rebounds by Orleans gave them the extra possession and they capitalized on it.”
The Braves (8-10) play at South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
ORLEANS 53, BORDEN 45
Orleans 13 14 14 12 — 53
Borden 5 15 17 8 — 45
Orleans (15-4): Whittaker 4, Saliba 6, Robbins 19, Powell 18, Gerkin 6, Pridemore 2.
Borden (8-10): Kaylie Magallanes 9, Kaela Rose 1, Caitlyn Cook 14, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 1, Emily Cissell 14, Dayton Nale 4
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Cissell 4, Cook 2) Orleans 7 (Whittaker, Robbins 4, Gerkin 2)
JV game: Orleans 34 Borden 20
HENRYVILLE COMES UP SHORT
HENRYVILLE — Riley Nunn had 19 points, but host Henryville fell 71-58 to visiting Edinburgh on Thursday night.
The Hornets (6-10) play at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EDINBURGH 71, HENRYVILLE 58
Edinburgh 23 19 13 16 — 71
Henryville 12 17 18 11 — 58
Edinburgh (12-5): Ramey 27, Lollar 22, Link 14, Hancock 4, Funkhauser 2, Kelley 2.
Henryville (6-10): Nunn 19, Knecht 12, Horn 11, D’Angelo 6, Ruiz 4, DeVore 2, Roberts 2.
3-point field goals: Edinburgh 8 (Ramey 5, Lollar 3); Henryville 4 (Nunn 4).
