CANNELTON — Christian Academy picked up its first victory of the season, clipping host Cannelton 45-32 Thursday night.
The Warriors, who led 18-13 at halftime, broke the game open when they outscored the Bulldogs 17-2 in the third quarter.
Katelin Estes tallied a team-high 12 points while Lilly Yates added 11 for CAI.
Kendall Hale scored a game-high 21 points for Cannelton (2-8).
The Warriors (1-5) host Switzerland County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 45, CANNELTON 32
CAI 10 8 17 10 — 45
Cannelton 5 8 2 17 — 32
CAI (1-5): MaKenzie Fountain 4, Emma Fletcher 2, Ashlin Owen 8, Ella McCoy 2, J. Yates 6, Lilly Yates 11, Katelin Estes 12.
Cannelton (2-8): Charlotte Entwistle 2, Kendall Hale 21, Maggie Dawson 9.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 2 (Dawson, Hale).
.
MUSTANGS CLIP CREEK
NEW WASHINGTON — Adrian Miles scored a game-high 15 points, all on 3-pointers, to lead host New Washington to a 51-4 win over Rock Creek on Thursday night.
Kalin Campbell added 11 points while Taylor James and Makynsie Barger contributed eight points apiece for the Mustangs, who won their third straight game.
Maisy Reliford hit a 3-pointer — the Lions’ lone field goal — in the second quarter.
Rock Creek (0-7) next plays at North Daviess at 10 a.m. Saturday in its four-team tournament. New Washington (6-5) plays at Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 51, ROCK CREEK 4
Rock Creek 0 3 1 0 —4
New Washington 12 10 15 14 —51
Rock Creek (0-7): Maisy Reliford 3, Tiffany Miller 1.
New Washington (6-5): Taylor James 8, Kalin Campbell 11, Grace Ellison 7, Mackenzie Krouse 2, Makynsie Barger 8, Adrian Miles 15.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 1 (Reliford); New Washington 9 (Miles 5, Ellison 2, Barger, James).
