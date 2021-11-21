NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy picked up its first win of the season, topping visiting Central Christian 44-19 on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors opened up a 10-1 lead in the first period before building it to 25-6 by halftime. CAI then outscored the Chargers 19-13 in the second half.
Lilly Yates scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Warriors while Leah Stevens added 10 and Ashlin Owen nine.
CAI (1-5) will host Rock Creek at 6:30 p.m. Monday night before visiting Bloomington Lighthouse next Saturday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 44, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 19
Central Christian 1 5 8 5 — 19
Christian Academy 10 15 15 4 — 44
Central Christian (0-5): Airyana Johnson 6, Alyssa Anderson 4, Trinity Foerster 9.
CAI (1-5): Leah Stevens 10, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 7, Ashlin Owen 9, Nicole Tucker 2, Lilly Yates 14.
3-point field goals: Central Christian 0; CAI 2 (Shields, Stevens).
DRAGONS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney combined for 39 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 64-39 win at New Albany on Saturday night.
Mason-Striverson scored 23 points, 15 in the first half, while Rooney recorded 16, 11 in the second half, for the victorious Dragons.
Creek led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third period to take command.
Maleea Roland and Taylor Treat tallied 12 points apiece to pace New Albany.
The Dragons (5-0) are scheduled to host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night before visiting North Harrison on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (4-3), meanwhile, will host Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 64, NEW ALBANY 39
Silver Creek 18 9 21 16 — 64
New Albany 6 11 10 12 — 39
Silver Creek (5-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 23, Sydney Sierota 6, Emme Rooney 16, Lacey Tingle 2, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 3, Reese Decker 7, Lydia Wright 3, Addison Foley 2.
New Albany (4-3): Maleea Roland 12, Taylor Treat 12, Anasha Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 6, Sophia Corley 2, Kaylee DeMuth 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Rooney 3, Mason-Striverson 3, Decker, K. Rooney, Wright); New Albany 2 (DeMuth, Roland).
BLACKHAWKS HOLD OFF LIONS
FRENCH LICK — Rock Creek's late rally fell short as host Spring Valley downed the Lions 57-46 Saturday.
The Blackhawks led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime before outscoring Creek 18-4 in the third period to build a 43-25 lead. The Lions then outpointed Springs Valley 21-14 in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
Freshman Nevaeh McWilliams tallied 12 points to pace Rock Creek while Chloe Carter added eight and Jayli Smith seven.
The Lions (3-2) will visit Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. Monday night before hosting Louisville Collegiate on Nov. 30.
SPRINGS VALLEY 57, ROCK CREEK 46
Rock Creek 9 12 4 21 — 46
Springs Valley 11 14 18 14 — 57
Rock Creek (3-2): Rylan Byars 5, Chloe Carter 8, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 12, Jayli Smith 7, Ryleigh Newton 3, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 6, Sierra Alcorta 1.
Springs Valley (4-1): Tori McCormick 4, Kennedy Land 10, Brynne Bohanan 4, Jess Mahan 22, Mary Hall 5, Hailey Wilson 10, Gracie Abbott 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Byars, Carter, McWilliams, Newton); Springs Valley 5 (Mahan 4, Land).
PIRATES ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Tatum McFarland tallied 20 points to lead three in double digits as visiting Charlestown rolled to a 74-9 win at South Central on Saturday.
Maddie Nipper added 13 points and Demaria King 12 for the Pirates, who led 26-4 at the end of the first quarter and 49-5 at halftime en route to victory.
Kennedy Coleman and Lienna Blackstone netted eight points apiece for Charlestown.
"We did a good job of maintaining our focus and playing solid, fundamental basketball," Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said. "This is a great shooting group, but we have often been mediocre at the free throw line. It was good to see us go 16 for 20 at the line tonight. Echo Brading, Hannah Burns and Jayda Holbrook all played 15-plus minutes and did a nice job."
Charlestown (4-2) will next host Austin on Dec. 1.
CHARLESTOWN 74, SOUTH CENTRAL 9
Charlestown 26 23 13 12 — 74
South Central 4 1 0 4 — 9
Charlestown (4-2): Laney Hawkins 7, Maddie Nipper 13, Kennedy Coleman 8, Tatum McFarland 20, Demaria King 12, Echo Brading 2, Lienna Blackstone 8, Jayda Holbrook 4.
South Central (0-4): Kendall Kiper 4, Olivia Maley 4, Georgia Faith 1.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (McFarland 4, Blackstone 2, Nipper 2); South Central 0.
STARS SHOOT DOWN DEVILS
BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence used big first and third quarters to defeat visiting Jeffersonville 53-31 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night.
The Stars got off to a strong start, outscoring the Red Devils 16-6 in the first quarter. They led 27-17 at halftime before outpointing Jeff 11-4 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth to pull away.
Chloe Spreen scored a game-high 19 points for BNL.
La'Kyra Johnson tallied 10 points to lead Jeff (5-2), which suffered its second loss in two days. The Devils (5-2, 0-1) look to bounce back when they visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
BEDFORD NL 53, JEFFERSONVILLE 31
Jeffersonville 6 11 4 10 — 31
Bedford NL 16 11 11 15 — 53
Jeffersonville (5-2): Sophia Reese 8, Elle Marble 2, La'Kyra Johnson 10, Cadence Singleton 2, Nevaeh Bates 4, Maranda Mason 4, Kiki Gant 1.
Bedford NL (6-0): Chloe Spreen 19, Karsyn Norman 6, Mallory Pride 14, Carlee Kern 4, Madisyn Bailey 8, Ella Turner 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 (Reese); Bedford NL 4 (Spreen 3, Kern).
