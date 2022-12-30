INDIANAPOLIS — Lillie Weber tallied a game-high 26 points, on the strength of seven 3-pointers, to pace Providence to a 68-33 win at Indianapolis Scecina on Thursday.
Freshman Addison Smith added 23 for the Pioneers, who led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter, 33-21 at halftime and 48-25 through three periods en route to their fifth straight win.
Providence (9-5) will host Clarksville at 6 p.m. next Friday.
PROVIDENCE 68, INDIANAPOLIS SCECINA 33
Providence 21 12 15 20 — 68
Scecina 10 11 4 8 — 33
Providence (9-5): Kaia Kailer 2, Lillie Weber 26, Molly Richards 7, Addison Smith 23, Livy Theobald 2, Grace Dennis 4, Avery Smith 4.
Scecina (6-6): Natalie Weimer 2, Reginae Potts 3, Abby Moore 10, Zoey Owens 1, Molly Welborn 2, Anna Welborn 7, Abby McCoy 8.
3-point field goals: Providence 13 (L. Weber 7, Ad. Smith 4, Denis, Richards); Scecina 1 (Moore).
FLOYD DOWN LADY CATS
FLOYD CENTRAL — Freshman Elise Coleman scored 16 points to lead Floyd Central to a 44-36 victory over visiting North Harrison on Thursday night.
Carly Fonda added 11 points for the Highlanders, who outscored the Lady Cats 23-15 in the second half after the two teams were tied at 21 at the break.
Floyd Central (6-8) will visit Class A No. 1 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 44, NORTH HARRISON 36
North Harrison 11 10 9 6 — 36
Floyd Central 11 10 10 13 — 44
North Harrison (4-11): Meg Marinc 3, Lydia Wilkins 4, Grace Goldman 6, Sydney Smith 13, Chloee Shewmaker 8, Madi Clunie 2.
Floyd Central (6-8): Ava Hausz 3, Elise Coleman 16, Samara Miller 3, Nora Gibson 7, Carly Fonda 11, Natalya Gaines 2, CJ Celichowski 2.
3-point field goals: North Harrison (Smith 3, Shewmaker 2, Goldman, Marinc); Floyd Central 6 (Coleman 3, Fonda 2, Hausz).
‘DORES DEFEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Perry Central held off host Clarksville for a 52-44 triumph Thursday night.
Dahja Gaines scored a game-high 19 points while Emma Winsor added 13 for the Generals (3-13), who visit Providence at 6 p.m. Friday night.
PERRY CENTRAL 52, CLARKSVILLE 44
Perry Central 15 18 10 9 — 52
Clarksville 8 8 10 18 — 44
Perry Central (4-12): Makenna Labhart 5, Emily Elmer 2, Katie Lynch 4, Teyah Mullis 5, Emily Parker 3, Emma Osborne 9, Madelyn Kelly 6, Jadyn Smith 7, Maggie Cunningham 11, Jada Etienne 1.
Clarksville (3-13): Courtney Austin 7, Dahja Gianes 19, Emma Winsor 13, Julia Perissi 3, Jayonna Shirley 2.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 3 (Labhart, Parker, Cunningham); Clarksville 1 (Perissi).
MUSTANGS DOWN JETS
NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington outlasted Hauser 54-51 in overtime Thursday night.
The Mustangs (9-8) host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
