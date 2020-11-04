GIRLS' BASKETBALL: 'Scrappy' Mustangs ready for season

NEW WASHINGTON — Kirsti Holloway has faced a rebuild before.
The New Washington coach, now in her sixth year, won one game in her first season on the bench in 2015-16. The Mustangs rebounded to win 10 games the next season, and have been in double-digits ever since. New Wash went 13-12 — the program’s first winning campaign since 2013-14 — last season, which ended with a 54-41 loss to Lanesville in the sectional final.
“That first year was disappointing as far as our record goes, but I feel like it was successful in that I learned a lot about being a head coach,” said Holloway, whose team opens its season tonight at Silver Creek. “Even after a few years, I feel like I know more than I knew then. But each season I’m learning along with the girls I’m coaching, which always makes it fun.”
The Mustangs lost four senior starters off last season’s squad and will look to replace them with a slew of varsity newcomers. The lone holdover is senior guard Adrian Miles, who is currently rehabbing a torn ACL and isn’t expected to be back until late in the season.
“I think she played with a partial tear for some of (last) season. She’s such an amazing competitor and leader, and has such a high pain threshold we may not have been aware of it,” Holloway said. “Her teammates see that she’s working just as hard as they are just to get back, and she’s setting a good example.”
Holloway’s squad may be undersized, but she describes it as a “scrappy, hard-working, coachable” group that asks lots of questions and “soaks up everything like sponges.”
Two juniors, Grace Ellison and Emma DeCamp, will see time in the backcourt.
“They are both great kids and are very determined,” Holloway said. “When they’re on the court, they’re going to provide leadership for the rest of the group.”
Sophomore wing Haylie Spear is the team’s “most versatile player,” her coach said, and should provide some scoring punch. Fellow sophomores Macy Fields and Olivia Lawrence, who has a “solid basketball IQ,” according to Holloway, will supplement the squad’s depth.
Two juniors, Jordan Standiford and Megan Snelling, will also see extensive playing time in the frontcourt for the Mustangs. The roster is rounded out with two freshmen, Sami Canter and Kaidin James.
The two freshmen, Holloway said, come ready to go but will likely play some junior varsity as well.
“They are very skilled for their age and have a lot of experience through AAU ball,” she said.
The Mustangs had a lost summer largely due to COVID, but Holloway said they came together for weekly Zoom meetings and collectively read John Wooden’s “The Pyramid of Success.”
“We’ve got a good group,” she said. “They know we’re trying to create a successful culture here and they’re willing to put in the work. I couldn’t be more pleased with them.”
Holloway is trying to keep expectations realistic. Lanesville looms as the favorite in both the Southern Athletic Conference and the sectional.
“I’ve asked them what they want people who watch them play think of when they leave the gym,” she said. “They’re going to see a lot of heart and a lot of hustle from a group who loves to play basketball and works together well.”