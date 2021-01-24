The Indiana High School Athletic Association released sectional pairings for its 46th annual girls' basketball state tournament Sunday night.
Sectional games are scheduled to start Tuesday, Feb. 2 and run through Saturday, Feb. 6. The regional round is slated for Feb. 13 and the semistate round Feb. 20. The four state championship games are scheduled for Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Below is a look at the sectional pairings involving teams from Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Game 1: CAI (1-17) vs. Rock Creek (2-6), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 2: South Central (1-12) vs. Borden (11-6), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 3: Lanesville (17-3) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 4: New Washington (7-11) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday Feb. 6
CLASS 2A EASTERN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Clarksville (6-13) vs. Providence (5-14), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 2: Austin (9-11) vs. Crawford County (6-12), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 3: Eastern (9-9) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 4: Henryville (6-11) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday Feb. 6
CLASS 3A MADISON SECTIONAL
Game 1: Salem (16-2) vs. Corydon Central (9-10), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 2: Charlestown (7-8) vs. Silver Creek (18-3), Wednesday Feb. 3
Game 3: North Harrison (12-3) vs. Madison (9-10), Wednesday Feb. 3
Game 4: Scottsburg (8-12) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 5: Game 2 vs. Game 3 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Saturday Feb. 6
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY
Game 1: Jennings County (13-6) vs. Seymour (8-9), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 2: Bedford NL (18-2) vs. New Albany (6-14), Tuesday Feb. 2
Game 3: Floyd Central (6-13) vs. Game 1 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 4: Jeffersonville (5-11) vs. Game 2 winner, Friday Feb. 5
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, Saturday Feb. 6
