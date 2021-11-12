GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Silver Creek rolls over Seymour

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek started fast and never looked back in an 80-50 rout of visiting Seymour on Friday night.
The defending Class 3A state champions bolted to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and hit 11 3-pointers overall en route to beating the Owls for the third straight season.
The third-ranked Dragons placed four players in double figures, led by Emme Rooney’s 20. Kyndi Mason-Striverson netted 13 while Lacey Tingle and Sydney Sierota added 12 points each.
“I’m not sure we can play a better quarter than we did in that first quarter tonight,” Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “That’s the kind of start you want to have, to get out of the gate quick. Before the game we talked about coming out with a lot of energy.”
The Dragons hit their first five shots and grabbed a 13-0 advantage before the Owls knew what hit them. Creek’s full-court press forced six Seymour turnovers in the first frame.
“Defensively, we wanted to put a lot of pressure on them and fortunately our defense led to a lot of our offense,” said Schoen, whose team has now won 12 straight dating back to last season.
Seymour settled down some in the second period as junior guard Brooke Trinkle scored 13 of her team-high 19 in the frame. However, the damage had been done and the Dragons led 45-27 at intermission.
The Owls regrouped in the locker room and forced two quick turnovers to start the second half, cutting the Creek lead to 16. That prompted a Dragons timeout.
“We always talk about how important the first four minutes of the second half is and we want to own that and we didn’t,” Schoen said. “(Seymour coach) Jason (Longmeier) does a really good job and he tweaked some things that gave us some trouble. Plus, we got a little complacent so we called a timeout and the players responded and we got things going again.”
On top of the balanced scoring, Creek shot 54 percent overall and was 11 for 16 (68.8 percent) from long range. The home team was also a solid 13 of 18 at the foul stripe.
“We shot the ball extremely well and shared the basketball well. I think we can have that kind of balanced scoring all year,” Schoen said. “When I look at our team, we have multiple people that can knock down the 3. I don’t think it will be just three or four kids doing the scoring this year. We expect our bench to come in and score and through two games, they have done that.”
The Dragons' do-everything point guard, Mason-Striverson, controlled the game from the start. Whether it was forcing turnovers, scoring, or finding the open shooter, it was clear who was in charge on the court.
“What doesn’t Kynidi do for us? I don’t know if there’s a better floor general out there,” Schoen said. “If she’s not an Indiana All-Star, there’s something really wrong. She was a stat-stuffer tonight.”
Mason-Striverson, who signed with the University of Evansville earlier in the week, loved how her team started and shared the credit just like she shares the ball.
“It was a great atmosphere here tonight and we knew we really wanted to bring it from the start,” Mason-Striverson said. “The student section was great and the band was here, all of that just hyped us up and we were ready to get after it. The JV team had a really good game and that energy kind of poured into our game. Our chemistry was great and it was a total team effort and a great win in our first home game.”
The Dragons are back in action Wednesday, when they’ll host Mid-Southern Conference-rival Charlestown.
SILVER CREEK 80, SEYMOUR 50
Seymour 5 22 9 14 — 50
Silver Creek 26 19 19 16 — 80
Seymour (0-2): Eliza Cash 3, Jaidyn Nichols 1, Grace Schrader 6, Journee Brown 6, Brooke Trinkle 19, Kendall Sterling 8, Claire Marshall 3, Lainey Jackson 2, Greer Henry 2.
Silver Creek (2-0): Kyndi Mason-Striverson 13, Kinsey Ryland 3, Hallie Foley 5, Sydney Sierota 12, Meredith Wilkinson 4, Reese Decker 2, Lydia Wright 9, Lacey Tingle 12, Emme Rooney 20.
3-point field goals: Seymour 3 (Cash, Trinkle); Silver Creek 11 (Mason-Striverson, Ryland, Foley, Sierota, Wright 2, Tingle, Rooney 4).
Rebounds: Seymour 21, Silver Creek 27.
Turnovers: Seymour 20, Silver Creek 12.