GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Silver Creek's seniors have helped Dragons reach state final

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek’s six seniors have left an indelible mark on the program. It’s one that will exist long after they have departed, according to Dragons head coach Scott Schoen.
Saturday those seniors — Jaclyn Emly, Jenna duPont, Marissa Gasaway, Abby Grimm, Savannah Kirchgessner and Alana Striverson — will try to close out their careers in style, with a state championship. The No. 1 Dragons (24-3) will face eighth-ranked South Bend Washington (22-5) at 3:30 p.m. in the Class 3A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
While Gasaway and Striverson were later additions, Emly, duPont, Grimm and Kirchgessner have been around Silver Creek for all four years of their high school careers. That quartet helped set the tone almost immediately upon their arrival.
“When that senior class came in as freshmen, it changed our culture,” Schoen said, “in the sense of working hard and spending time with basketball outside of basketball season. ... This group, they played basketball, that was their number one (sport) and that’s what they did. That’s what they still do. They play during the season, they go and play AAU ball, they go work on their game outside of basketball season and in basketball practice.”
It hasn’t always been easy for them, though. There were some growing pains along the way.
Coming into a program that had weathered four straight losing seasons, after enjoying three winning ones in a row in Schoen’s first three years on the job, playing time was available right away for Emly and Kirchgessner. As freshmen they were major contributors to a team that went 10-14 in 2017-18.
The sophomore-laden Dragons continued the program’s turnaround the following season, going 15-8.
Then, prior to the 2019-20 campaign, Creek got a big boost with the transfers in of the Striverson sisters — Alana (Class of 2021) and Kynidi (Class of 2022) — from Louisville Male.
“We absolutely accepted them,” Grimm said. “Sydney Sierota and I, we would’ve started the year Kynidi and Alana came in, but we had to accept those starting spots were taken away.”
With the Striversons in the mix, the Dragons went 21-4 last season, losing to eventual state runner-up Salem on a last-second shot in the Charlestown Sectional final.
In the offseason Creek got another new addition when Gasaway transferred over from Louisville Eastern. The 6-foot-1 forward was a little apprehensive about joining a new team, however, she was greeted with open arms — and mouths.
“I’m really shy, I do not talk,” she said. “But they were all just talking to me, and talking and talking and talking. Then I just opened up and started talking too.”
In some situations adding three transfers over a two-year period could’ve torn a team apart. Instead, it brought the Dragons closer together.
“No one had any bad blood about it. We were excited because we knew the opportunity we had. We knew they were great players,” duPont recalled. “They walked in and it just clicked, everyone clicked with them. We have a great bond. Honestly, it’s been like they’ve been a part of this team forever. You can’t tell a difference.
Schoen is quick to credit his seniors for helping ease the transition of the transfer trio over the last two years.
“It’d be very easy to get disgruntled, to be upset, but this senior class is one of the most selfless groups I’ve ever been around,” Schoen added. “They don’t care about stats, there’s no jealousy, they genuinely love each other.”
That’s translated onto the court.
Silver Creek won its first 11 games of the season before dropping back-to-back contests to 4A foes North Central and Westfield in late December. The Dragons were victorious in their next four games — including a win over 4A then-No. 1 Crown Point — before falling to Bedford North Lawrence on Jan. 14. That, however, was Creek’s last loss. Since then the Dragons have rolled to their first sectional title in 10 years, won a pair of difficult games to capture their first-ever regional title and outlasted Tri-West 59-43 in last Saturday’s Jeffersonville Semistate.
All six seniors played in the latter victory with Grimm and duPont hardly able to contain their smiles when they got into the game in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know if this is a fact or not, I’d have to look it up, but I’m sure they’re going to be the winningest class to ever come through Silver Creek,” Schoen said of his seniors. “I know they’re accomplishing something that’s never been accomplished before at Silver Creek, and it couldn’t happen to a better group of kids.”
Creek’s six seniors have a chance to cap off their careers with a state title Saturday. Win or lose, though, Schoen knows the sextet will always share a special bond.
“This state run — with the sectional, the regional and the semistate, they were going to be close anyway — but now with this, this is going to solidify that. This is going to solidify that bond,” he said earlier this week. “I told them, ‘Twenty-five years from now that bond that you have will never end. ... This special situation, you will share that with your sisters forever.’
“We’ll have anniversaries for them. We’ll have five-year, 10-year, 15-year, 20-year (anniversaries). ... I told them, I said, ‘You all are going to come back and you’ll have a baby on your hip and you’ll look up and your face is going to be on that wall.’”