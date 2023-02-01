AUSTIN — Southwestern and the host Eagles notched wins Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals of the Class 2A Austin Sectional.
The Rebels rallied to beat Henryville 45-35 in the first game before the Eagles dispatched Clarksville 49-21 in the nightcap.
Southwestern (9-15) will face Austin (15-9) at around 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal. Brownstown Central (17-7) will take on Providence (15-8) at 6 p.m. in the first semi. The winners will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional final.
REBELS RALLY PAST HORNETS
Henryville darted to a 9-3 lead midway through the first period and controlled most of the first half. The Hornets led 20-16 at the break.
“I thought the girls were executing the game plan effectively in the first half,” Henryville head coach Tuesday Guernsey said. “We played aggressively and that got us a lead at halftime.”
The Hornets’ defense was stinging Southwestern from the start and held the Rebels to just 26 percent shooting through the first two quarters.
“We definitely struggled shooting for three quarters before we finally figured it out,” said Southwestern head coach Brian Crank, whose team hit just 2 of 13 3-point attempts in the first half.
Henryville came out of the locker room strong and pushed its lead to 26-19 midway through the third frame. However, that’s when the game changed and the Rebels took control.
“We had a timeout there in the third and I told the girls it was do or die,” Crank recalled. “I told them, ‘We either get to practice tomorrow or we don’t.’ We hadn’t won a tournament game in a few years and we just dug in and got it done.”
The Hornets still held a 29-28 lead after three quarters, but the fourth period belonged to Southwestern.
“In the fourth quarter, things just started to slip away play-by-play,” said Guernsey, whose team was outscored 17-6 in the final frame. “We’re a very young team. Most of the mistakes we made were due to lack of experience. We didn’t get some shots to fall in the fourth and our passing turnovers, especially against a half-court trap, hurt us. We have to remedy our ball-handling this summer.”
The Hornets (6-17), who haven’t won a sectional game since 2015, shot just 2 of 13 in the final eight minutes and fell to the Rebels for the second time this season. Southwestern’s Ashley Fulton led all scorers with 17 points.
Sophomore Addison Foley paced senior-less Henryville with 15 points while Mylee Marcum added eight.
EAGLES OUST GENERALS
Host Austin came out focused and applied lots of defensive pressure on Clarksville from the get-go and defeated the Generals for the 20th straight time.
“We don’t overlook anybody,” Austin head coach Jared Petersen said. “We might have been the favorite on paper, but our last game of the regular season we had a really bad shooting night and it ended up in a loss. So if you’re not taking your opponent 100 percent serious, anything can happen. Fortunately we won and now we’ll focus on Southwestern.”
The Generals, who had won two of their previous four games coming in, committed 18 first-half turnovers and found themselves in a 29-9 hole at intermission.
“Taking care of the ball was a focus tonight because we knew how many times they turned us over the last time we played them,” Clarksville head coach Amanda Carmichael said. “We hoped to cut down on our turnovers tonight, but we just weren’t able to do that. Just a few games ago we lost our starting guard, Emma Winsor, to an ACL injury so that obviously hurt us tonight.”
Austin’s Kelsey Hawkins led all scorers with 20 points, which included three 3-pointers. Clarksville was paced by senior guard Dahja Gaines’ 11 points.
The Generals shot just 21 percent from the floor and were unable to connect from behind the arc.
“I thought our defense was pretty good and we wanted to come out and force some turnovers and get points off of that,” said Petersen, whose team previously beat Clarksville 62-37 in mid-December. “Last time we played them Dahja Gaines, who I think is a really good player, had over 20 so we didn’t want to let that happen tonight.”
The Generals say goodbye to six seniors — Gaines, Winsor, Skye Howey, Alyssa Leezer, Carlye Nixe and Presleigh Yates. Carmichael had plenty of superlatives about a group that is responsible for the two winningest seasons (the past two) at Clarksville since 2008.
“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” she said. “They are wonderful people, great students and the impact they’ve had on our program is amazing. They work hard and just do everything right. We will miss every one of them a lot.”
.
CLASS 2A AUSTIN SECTIONAL
Wednesday’s first-round games
SOUTHWESTERN 45, HENRYVILLE 35
Henryville 12 8 9 6 — 35
Southwestern 10 6 12 17 — 45
Henryville (6-17): Chloe Harter 2, Hillary White 5, Alexis Marion 5, Addison Foley 15, Mylee Marcum 8.
Southwestern (9-15): Kinsten Long 2, Ashley Fulton 17, Riley Scroggins 11, Claudia Oliver 8, Olivia Simpson 7.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 of 13 (White, Marion); Southwestern 6 of 23 (Fulton 3, Scroggins 2, Oliver).
Rebounds: Henryville 34, Southwestern 34.
Turnovers: Henryville 21, Southwestern 16.
Field-goal shooting: Henryville 15 of 45, Southwestern 14 of 43.
Free-throw shooting: Henryville 3 of 5, Southwestern 11 of 25.
.
AUSTIN 49, CLARKSVILLE 21
Clarksville 5 4 2 10 — 21
Austin 13 16 17 3 — 49
Clarksville (5-18): Cortney Austin 2, Dahja Gaines 11, Alyssa Leezer 4, Kaylin Lemke 4.
Austin (15-9): Mallory Buckel 5, Jayleigh Schepman 5, Kelsey Hawkins 20, Brynn Owens 11, Jamie Caudill 5, Lizzy Baker 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 0 of 6; Austin 6 of 17 (Buckel, Hawkins 3, Owens, Caudill).
Rebounds: Clarksville 27, Austin 27.
Turnovers: Clarksville 27, Austin 17.
Field-goal shooting: Clarksville 8 of 37, Austin 15 of 36.
Free-throw shooting: Clarksville 5 of 8, Austin 15 of 18.
